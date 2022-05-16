Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2022 / 2:21 PM

Obamas, Airbnb CEO launch $100M in public service college scholarships

By Ashley Williams
1/2
Obamas, Airbnb CEO launch $100M in public service college scholarships
Former President Barack Obama (C) and his family foundation, along with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, have created a $100 million scholarship geared toward college-level juniors and seniors pursuing public service careers. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky have launched a $100 million scholarship fund for college students interested in pursuing public service careers, it was announced Monday.

Called the Voyager Scholarship, The Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, it will fund multiple years of travel and alleviate the college debt burden while helping connect students to a network of leaders, according to its founders.

Advertisement

The funds are to come from Chesky's personal contribution to the Obama Foundation, according to Airbnb.

Students will be able to receive up to $50,000 in financial aid, a $10,000 stipend and housing via Airbnb as they pursue summer work-travel experiences during their junior and senior years, the scholarship website outlines.

RELATED Florida passenger who landed plane after pilot passed out says he had to 'do or die'

Assistance will go beyond graduation for qualified applicants, with Airbnb offering a $2,000 travel credit every year for a decade -- totaling $20,000.

"If we want this next generation of leaders to be able to do what they need to do, they have to meet each other. They have to know each other. They have to understand each other's communities," Obama said in a video of the announcement posted to Airbnb's website.

Advertisement

The scholarship includes an annual fall summit at which students will meet with Obama, Chesky and guest speakers "to help define and inspire their public service journey," according to the Obama Foundation.

RELATED VP Kamala Harris, high-powered U.S. delegation visits UAE to honor late leader

The Voyager Scholarship will accept applications through June 14. It is open to approximately 100 students, and scholarship recipients will be announced in September.

RELATED Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge

Latest Headlines

Biden hosts Greek prime minister to discuss Russia, Turkey
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Biden hosts Greek prime minister to discuss Russia, Turkey
May 16 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a dispute with Turkey will highlight a visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on Monday.
U.S. Coast Guard ends search for survivors of 'illegal voyage' near Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
U.S. Coast Guard ends search for survivors of 'illegal voyage' near Puerto Rico
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has ended its dayslong search for survivors after a vessel with dozens of passengers capsized Thursday in the Mona Passage waters between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
President Joe Biden awards Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
President Joe Biden awards Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor
May 16 (UPI) -- President Biden awarded Medals of Valor to 15 public safety officers in a White House ceremony Monday. The officers, including two who died in the line of duty, were honored for individual acts of bravery.
Starbucks to cover eligible travel expenses for employees seeking abortions
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Starbucks to cover eligible travel expenses for employees seeking abortions
May 16 (UPI) -- Starbucks employees who want to have an abortion or gender-affirming procedure will have eligible travel expenses paid for by their company, the coffee giant announced Monday.
Biden orders special operations forces to redeploy to Somalia, reports say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden orders special operations forces to redeploy to Somalia, reports say
May 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has signed an order redeploying hundreds of special operations forces into Somalia after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew troops from the country during his presidency, reports said Monday.
Supreme Court sides with Ted Cruz in striking down campaign finance rule
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court sides with Ted Cruz in striking down campaign finance rule
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court split along ideological lines on Monday and voted that a federal campaign finance law, which was challenged by outspoken Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, is unconstitutional.
Florida passenger who landed plane after pilot passed out says he had to 'do or die'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida passenger who landed plane after pilot passed out says he had to 'do or die'
May 16 (UPI) -- A Florida man who was forced to take over the controls of a small airplane last week, after the pilot had a medical emergency mid-flight, says that he did what he did because he didn't have a choice.
Twice turned away, JetBlue tries to buy Spirit Airlines in hostile takeover
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twice turned away, JetBlue tries to buy Spirit Airlines in hostile takeover
May 16 (UPI) -- After two failed efforts to acquire budget carrier Spirit, Jetblue said on Monday made a direct appeal to Spirit shareholders to accept a buyout and reject a different deal involving Frontier Airlines.
Trial of Michael Sussmann begins in probe of Russia investigation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trial of Michael Sussmann begins in probe of Russia investigation
May 16 (UPI) -- Michael Sussmann, a former partner at law firm Perkins Coie retained by Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016, will head to court Monday for a trial on a charge of lying to the FBI.
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
May 16 (UPI) -- The man who was arrested over the weekend for killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., would have continued his rampage if he hadn't been stopped by authorities, officials said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police
Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement