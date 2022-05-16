Uber rolls out new products: EV's, party buses, delivery robots

1/2

Uber rolled out new products at the company's "Go/Get 2022" event Monday, including party buses, electric vehicles and delivery robots. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

May 16 (UPI) -- Uber has unveiled new features to help customers "go anywhere" and "get anything." Among the new products announced Monday at the company's second annual product event "Go/Get 2022" are party buses for weddings and business functions, electric vehicles and robots for sidewalk deliveries. Advertisement

Despite Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi vowing to rein in costs at the ride share by slowing down hiring, Khosrowshahi said Uber's new features fall under two categories: transporting people and food delivery.

Uber Charter will allow U.S. travelers to book a bus or passenger van with the Uber app starting this summer. And Vouchers for Events will make it easy to cover the cost of rides for your guests.

Uber Travel is available now and allows users to reserve rides for every part of their trip easily through the app by connecting with their Gmail account.

Comfort Electric will give passengers an easy way to request Electric Vehicles only. The option can currently be found on the Uber app in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai and will be coming to more cities. Uber Green already pays electric car drivers an extra fee.

Uber is also teaming-up with two autonomous vehicle companies to test sidewalk robots for short deliveries to pedestrians in Los Angeles.

And Uber Eats is coming to Stadiums so sports fans can eat without missing the game. Customers can order from their seats and skip the line at the concession stand to pick up their food. Uber Eats is currently available at Dodger and Angel Stadiums in LA; at New York's Yankee Stadium; at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.; at Houston's Minute Maid Park; at PayPal Park in San Jose; and at Roazhon Park in Rennes, France.

