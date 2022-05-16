Advertisement
May 16, 2022 / 12:45 AM

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24

By Darryl Coote

May 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Keed of Atlanta died Friday, his record label Young Stoner Life announced on Sunday. He was 23.

"A member of our family is gone," the record label said on Twitter. "Lil Keed was one of the most genuine and heartfelt human beings. He was an artist who loved his fans more than anything else."

The cause of death was not announced.

Lil Gotit, Keed's brother, posted a photo of them together to his Instagram account on Saturday and wrote in the caption that he was there when Keed died.

"I did all my cries," he said. "I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers."

Born Raqhid Jevon Render on March 16, 1998, the Atlanta native signed to his record label in 2018 and released his critically acclaimed Long Live Mexico debut album the next year, Billboard reported. It reached no. 26 on the Billboard 200.

Lil Keed died days after Young Thug, a co-founder of Young Stoner Life who was born Jeffery Williams, was charged along with 27 others in a federal indictment on suspicion of being part of a gang, The New York Times reported.

"We lost a brother, a son, a father and a friend," Young Stoner Life said. "Keep him in your prayers and his legacy alive."

"Long Live Lil Keed."

