Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2022 / 7:33 PM

Karine Jean-Pierre hosts first briefing as White House press secretary

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Karine Jean-Pierre hosts first briefing as White House press secretary
Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday hosted her first briefing as White House press secretary since taking over the role from Jen Psaki. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing as White House press secretary on Monday, acknowledging the historic nature of the event.

"I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman. The first of all three of those to hold this position," she said.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre, 47, had served as principal deputy press secretary for Jen Psaki, who stepped down from the role last week, since Biden was inaugurated in January 2021.

During this time she often filled in for Psaki or was the main White House press liaison when Psaki wasn't present, including in May 2021 when she became the first black woman to lead a White House press briefing since Judy Smith, a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush, did so in 1991.

RELATED Biden hosts Greek prime minister to discuss Russia, Turkey

"If it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me I would not be here," Jean-Pierre said Monday. "But I benefit from their sacrifices, I have learned from their excellence and I am forever grateful to them."

Psaki restored the daily press briefing after the tradition was cast aside during Donald Trump's presidency.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre is expected to continue the practice, saying Monday that she would "work every day to continue to ensure we are meeting the president's high expectation of truth, honesty and transparency."

RELATED President Joe Biden awards Public Safety Officer Medals of Valor

"I also have tremendous respect for the work that you all do, which I know is not easy," she told reporters. "The press plays a vital role in our democracy and we need a strong and independent press now more than ever."

RELATED Biden orders special operations forces to redeploy to Somalia, reports say

Latest Headlines

Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller
May 16 (UPI) -- Stephen Andrew Walter, 49, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina found the remains of Brittanee Drexel, a 17-year-old New Yorker who was raped and killed while visiting Myrtle Beach for spring break in 2009.
Biden administration to expand flights to Cuba, resume family reunifications
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration to expand flights to Cuba, resume family reunifications
May 16 (UPI) -- After a months-long review, the Biden administration announced Monday it will allow flights to more Cuban cities and reinstate a family reunification program suspended by former President Donald Trump.
DeSantis hints state of Fla. will take control of dissolved Disney district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DeSantis hints state of Fla. will take control of dissolved Disney district
May 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Monday that the state rather than local governments could assert jurisdiction over the Walt Disney Company's sprawling amusement park properties.
Abbott Labs, FDA reach deal to reopen baby formula manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Abbott Labs, FDA reach deal to reopen baby formula manufacturing plant
May 16 (UPI) -- Abbott Laboratories, a key manufacturer of baby formula, said Monday it has reached agreement with regulators to reopen a shuttered production plant amid a nationwide supply shortage.
Judge strikes down California law requiring women on corporate boards
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge strikes down California law requiring women on corporate boards
May 16 (UPI) -- A California state judge ruled Monday that a law requiring corporate boards to include women was unconstitutional.
Dow ekes out 26-point gain as markets trade mixed amid losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow ekes out 26-point gain as markets trade mixed amid losing streak
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26 points Monday as markets struggled to rebound from a multi-week losing streak.
Experts advocate better red flag laws as 2022 sees 202 mass shootings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Experts advocate better red flag laws as 2022 sees 202 mass shootings
May 16 (UPI) -- There have been 202 mass shootings in the U.S. through the 5 1/2 months of this year, including Saturday's racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that killed 10. Experts say red-flag laws can help.
Uber rolls out new products: EV's, party buses, delivery robots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Uber rolls out new products: EV's, party buses, delivery robots
May 16 (UPI) -- Uber unveiled new features at its "Go/Get 2022" event Monday allowing passengers to use their Uber app to book party buses and electric vehicles or to order food at Stadiums or from autonomous sidewalk robots.
Chicago teen charged in shooting death near 'The Bean'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chicago teen charged in shooting death near 'The Bean'
May 16 (UPI) -- A Chicago teen charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Seandell Holliday, another teen, near the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park appeared in court Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24
Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement