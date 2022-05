Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the United Nations General Assembly Hall on September 24, 2021. He will meet with President Joe Biden on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a dispute with Turkey will highlight a visit by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on Monday. The visit was first announced in April during the heart of the Russian attack on Ukraine as European countries, including Greece, rallied to hit Moscow with sanctions and restrictions because of the conflict. Advertisement

Greece also has simmering disputes with fellow European neighbor and U.S. ally Turkey, including flights over Greek territories. Mitsotakis is expected to meet with Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with addressing a joint session of Congress.

A reception during which Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet Mitsotakis and his wife is scheduled for 5 p.m. EDT.

"The prime minister's visit provides an opportunity to affirm our strong bilateral partnership and to celebrate 201 years of Greek independence," outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month about the visit.

"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression. They will discuss our close cooperation on global challenges, including climate change and energy security."