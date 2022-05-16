Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 16, 2022 / 8:21 PM

DeSantis hints state of Fla. will take control of dissolved Disney district

By Don Jacobson
DeSantis hints state of Fla. will take control of dissolved Disney district
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state of Florida rather than local governments could assume control of abolished Walt Disney World special district. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Monday that the state rather than local governments could assert jurisdiction over the Walt Disney Company's sprawling amusement park properties.

The administrative and debt responsibilities for Disney's soon-to-be-abolished Reedy Creek Improvement District were widely thought to be heading to city and county governments in the area after DeSantis last month signed a bill dissolving it.

Advertisement

The special district, which since 1967 has allowed Disney to act as its own private government at Walt Disney World, was eliminated by the state Legislature's Republican majority amid a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to the "Parental Rights in Education" law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

But rather than devolving to local government, the district's jurisdiction could instead be absorbed by the state, DeSantis told reporters during an event at Seminole State College in Sanford, Fla.

RELATED Florida Senate votes to dissolve Disney special taxing district

The district's dissolution, which is set to come into effect by June 2023, has prompted concerns from city and county officials that local Central Florida taxpayers could be on the hook for its $766 million debt load.

Some municipal law experts have warned its debt obligations and tax revenues would be transferred to Osceola and Orange counties and the small cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake under existing state laws.

Advertisement

The abolition measure doesn't specify how the bonds will be paid, but DeSantis assured while signing the bill, "We're going to take care of all that. Don't worry. We have everything thought out."

RELATED Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts

Democratic state lawmakers have criticized eliminating the district, asserting it was done to punish Disney for opposing discrimination against gay and transgender youth and rushed through in haste without proper economic analysis.

State Sen. Linda Stewart told WKMG-TV this month she had heard DeSantis was planning to create a new district run by the state.

"Therefore the debt will be paid, if this were the case, by the state of Florida, for over a billion dollars," she said.

RELATED Florida House approves bill stripping Disney of special districts

On Monday, DeSantis indicated that he and Republican legislative leaders are indeed weighing the idea of the state assuming the responsibilities for the district.

"Even though there are ways you could potentially have local communities absorb jurisdiction over Disney, after seeing them threatening to raise taxes on their citizens, we are not going to be in a situation where we're just going to be giving them local control," he said. "[It's] more likely that the state will simply assume control and make sure that we're able to impose the law and make sure we're collecting the taxes."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in prison deadly fentanyl sale to Mac Miller
May 16 (UPI) -- Stephen Andrew Walter, 49, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for distributing fentanyl-laced pills that led to the 2018 overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Remains of missing teen Brittanee Drexel found after 2009 spring break killing
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina found the remains of Brittanee Drexel, a 17-year-old New Yorker who was raped and killed while visiting Myrtle Beach for spring break in 2009.
Biden administration to expand flights to Cuba, resume family reunifications
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration to expand flights to Cuba, resume family reunifications
May 16 (UPI) -- After a months-long review, the Biden administration announced Monday it will allow flights to more Cuban cities and reinstate a family reunification program suspended by former President Donald Trump.
Karine Jean-Pierre hosts first briefing as White House press secretary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Karine Jean-Pierre hosts first briefing as White House press secretary
May 16 (UPI) -- Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday hosted her first briefing as White House press secretary since taking over the role from Jen Psaki.
Abbott Labs, FDA reach deal to reopen baby formula manufacturing plant
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Abbott Labs, FDA reach deal to reopen baby formula manufacturing plant
May 16 (UPI) -- Abbott Laboratories, a key manufacturer of baby formula, said Monday it has reached agreement with regulators to reopen a shuttered production plant amid a nationwide supply shortage.
Judge strikes down California law requiring women on corporate boards
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge strikes down California law requiring women on corporate boards
May 16 (UPI) -- A California state judge ruled Monday that a law requiring corporate boards to include women was unconstitutional.
Dow ekes out 26-point gain as markets trade mixed amid losing streak
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow ekes out 26-point gain as markets trade mixed amid losing streak
May 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26 points Monday as markets struggled to rebound from a multi-week losing streak.
Experts advocate better red flag laws as 2022 sees 202 mass shootings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Experts advocate better red flag laws as 2022 sees 202 mass shootings
May 16 (UPI) -- There have been 202 mass shootings in the U.S. through the 5 1/2 months of this year, including Saturday's racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that killed 10. Experts say red-flag laws can help.
Uber rolls out new products: EV's, party buses, delivery robots
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Uber rolls out new products: EV's, party buses, delivery robots
May 16 (UPI) -- Uber unveiled new features at its "Go/Get 2022" event Monday allowing passengers to use their Uber app to book party buses and electric vehicles or to order food at Stadiums or from autonomous sidewalk robots.
Chicago teen charged in shooting death near 'The Bean'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Chicago teen charged in shooting death near 'The Bean'
May 16 (UPI) -- A Chicago teen charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Seandell Holliday, another teen, near the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park appeared in court Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
'Dr. Strange' actress Zara Phythian gets 8 years in prison for child sexual abuse
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
Ukraine makes gains in Kharkiv against Russia with counterattack
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Kim Jong Un slams health officials, tabs military to help contain N. Korea COVID-19 surge
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
Buffalo shooting: Police say 18-year-old gunman planned longer rampage
Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24
Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement