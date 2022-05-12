Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Unemployment filings rise slightly; over 200K for first time since February

By UPI Staff
1/4
Unemployment filings rise slightly; over 200K for first time since February
Thursday's unemployment snapshot was the first after the Labor Department said last week that the U.S. economy added almost 430,000 jobs during the month of April. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly update on Thursday -- a figure that was in line with most analysts' projections.

The department's report showed 203,000 new filings last week, an increase of several hundred from the previous week.

Advertisement

Most economists expected the unemployment snapshot to show between 195,000 and 200,000 new claims.

Thursday's figure is the highest number of new filings since February, but most experts say the level they're at show a stable workforce. The weekly number of new claims has been relatively constant since the department reported 166,000 new filings at the start of April, which was the fewest since 1968.

RELATED Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined

The unemployment snapshot is the first since the department said a week ago that the U.S. economy added almost 430,000 jobs during the month of April, which solidly beat expectations.

The Labor Department also reported last week that there were a record 11.5 million openings nationwide at the end of March after 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices in the United States -- a key inflation index -- increased slightly in April, but remained at the highest level in more than 40 years. Job growth typically has a sizable influence on inflation.

Advertisement

The department's follow-up report on Thursday, the Producer Price Index, showed that wholesale prices in the United States were up 11% in the 12 months ending in April.

RELATED Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'

"While it is heartening to see that annual inflation moderated in April, the fact remains that inflation is unacceptably high," President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. "Inflation is a challenge for families across the country and bringing it down is my top economic priority."

The Labor Department also reported last week that there were a record 11.5 million openings nationwide at the end of March after 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs.

This week in Washington

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial during his "Back the Blue Bike Tour" on Thursday. The tour, which includes members of the Capitol Police, starts at the Capitol and ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Gas prices hit new record high in U.S.; up 26 cents over past month

Latest Headlines

Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
May 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Southern California have arrested actor and comedian Andy Dick after a man said he was sexually assaulted at a campground in the mountains south of Los Angeles.
Biden to lead 2nd COVID-19 summit, warns Americans against 'growing numb' to pandemic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to lead 2nd COVID-19 summit, warns Americans against 'growing numb' to pandemic
May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will lead the U.S. on Thursday during the second global COVID-19 summit, as world leaders gather to re-evaluate and reaffirm measures to end the coronavirus pandemic that's now in its third yyear.
AG directs U.S. Marshals to protect justices amid abortion protests at their homes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AG directs U.S. Marshals to protect justices amid abortion protests at their homes
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to protect the safety of Supreme Court justices as abortion protesters have staged demonstrations outside their homes.
Ex-Honduran police chief extradited to U.S. to face drug trafficking charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Honduran police chief extradited to U.S. to face drug trafficking charges
May 11 (UPI) -- Former Honduran police chief Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares made his initial appearance in a New York courtroom Wednesday to face charges stemming from a sprawling narcotics trafficking conspiracy.
California Gov. Newsom allots $57M to strengthen abortion access
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom allots $57M to strengthen abortion access
May 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced an additional nearly $60 million to strengthen the state's access to the medical procedure and to cover an anticipated influx of out-of-state patients seeking it.
Relatives of Surfside condo collapse victims reach $997 million settlement
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Relatives of Surfside condo collapse victims reach $997 million settlement
May 11 (UPI) -- Relatives of the 98 people killed when the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla., collapsed last year reached a $997 million settlement on Wednesday.
U.S. House passes four bills targeting Russia, Belarus
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. House passes four bills targeting Russia, Belarus
May 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a quartet of bills Wednesday aimed at further ostracizing Russia and Belarus from the international community.
Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison
May 11 (UPI) -- Casey White, an escaped Alabama inmate, was returned to a state prison Wednesday after he was captured in Indiana along with former county jail official Vicky White who is believed to have aided his escape.
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
May 11 (UPI) -- Google announced its first smartwatch and a new budget phone Wednesday.
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted against a largely symbolic proposal to safeguard legalized abortion nationwide by enshrining the practice in federal law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated
Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement