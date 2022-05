1/3

The now-former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., after the former president's name was removed with the sale of the building's lease now finalized. Photo courtesy CGI Merchant Group

May 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's name has been removed from another hotel after workers took down the sign at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Thursday. The actual disassembly took place overnight and into the early morning hours,

The hotel's website is also no longer active.

The Trump Organization agreed to sell the lease to the city's Old Post Office building to Miami-based CGI Merchant Group for $375 million. The deal was approved by the U.S. General Services Administration in March and finalized Wednesday.

The $375 million sale price equates to more than $1.4 million a room in the 263-room building. The hotel reportedly lost more than $70 million during each year of Trump's presidency.

The group said it intends to operate the hotel under its iconic Waldorf Astoria brand.

Under the Trump brand, the hotel faced scrutiny for hosting foreign leaders and others visiting the White House while Trump was president. It has been a target of New York Attorney General Letitia James' probe into whether he misled the government about the value of his business and its assets.

"Proud to announce the record-breaking sale of the Trump D.C. The transaction marks the highest price per key ever achieved in Washington, D.C., the highest price per key in U.S. history for a leasehold interest, and the largest sale of a historic hotel in over 15 years," Trump's son Eric wrote on Twitter, following the official closing of the sale.