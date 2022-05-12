Trending
May 12, 2022 / 3:50 PM

Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona

By Doug Cunningham

May 12 (UPI) -- Two pilots have lost their licenses for "careless" and "reckless" actions during a Red Bull plane swap stunt April 24 in Arizona.

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the pilot certificates of cousins Luke Aikens and Andy Farrington, who were involved in the unauthorized stunt.

The plane swap was sponsored by Red Bull and was supposed to have pilots of two single-engine Cessnas jumping into each other's cockpits at 14,000 feet over the Arizona desert.

The live-streamed stunt resulted in one of the planes crashing, although the pilot, Andy Farrington, parachuted safely to the ground. No one was injured in the stunt.

Aikens had applied to the FAA for an exemption to perform the stunt but the he admitted in an Instagram post after the failed stunt that FAA had denied his request.

Aikens was fined $4,932. The pilots can apply for possible reinstatement of their licenses in one year.

Red Bull has so far not publicly commented on the FAA action revoking the stunt pilots' licenses.

Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia
May 12 (UPI) -- Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate a Liberty County, Ga., traffic stop and search of a Delaware State University bus carrying the school's Lacrosse team.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
May 12 (UPI) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol issued five subpoenas Thursday, including one to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second stint as Fed chairman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second stint as Fed chairman
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of confirming Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve chairman.
Calif. child tortured to death in family's exorcism ritual, court documents show
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Calif. child tortured to death in family's exorcism ritual, court documents show
May 12 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old California child whose Sept. 24 death was ruled a homicide suffered from torture in an exorcism ritual performed by her family, court documents show.
Trump name removed from Washington, D.C., hotel after sale finalized
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump name removed from Washington, D.C., hotel after sale finalized
May 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's name has been removed from another hotel, after workers took down the sign at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections
May 12 (UPI) -- Trump political appointees helped meatpacking companies block COVID-19 protections for workers while U.S. meat companies pushed "baseless" meat shortage claims, according to a House subcommittee report.
Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake
May 12 (UPI) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
Instability on crypto market leads to loss of $200 billion in single day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Instability on crypto market leads to loss of $200 billion in single day
May 12 (UPI) -- Bitcoin values fell below $26,000 on Thursday for the first time in more than a year following a sell-off that wiped out more than $200 billion from the crypto market in a single day.
Biden leads 2nd global COVID-19 summit: 'This pandemic isn't over'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden leads 2nd global COVID-19 summit: 'This pandemic isn't over'
May 12 (UPI) -- At a summit to further global COVID-19 measures, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to remember all the Americans who have died of the virus -- a toll that he said now exceeds 1 million.
Southern California fire chases residents from upscale neighborhood
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southern California fire chases residents from upscale neighborhood
May 12 (UPI) -- A southern California wildfire spread quickly in an upscale Orange County community Wednesday, destroying at least 20 homes and forcing many in the Laguna Beach area to evacuate, officials said.
