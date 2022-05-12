Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona

May 12 (UPI) -- Two pilots have lost their licenses for "careless" and "reckless" actions during a Red Bull plane swap stunt April 24 in Arizona.

The Federal Aviation Administration revoked the pilot certificates of cousins Luke Aikens and Andy Farrington, who were involved in the unauthorized stunt.

The plane swap was sponsored by Red Bull and was supposed to have pilots of two single-engine Cessnas jumping into each other's cockpits at 14,000 feet over the Arizona desert.

The live-streamed stunt resulted in one of the planes crashing, although the pilot, Andy Farrington, parachuted safely to the ground. No one was injured in the stunt.

Aikens had applied to the FAA for an exemption to perform the stunt but the he admitted in an Instagram post after the failed stunt that FAA had denied his request.

Aikens was fined $4,932. The pilots can apply for possible reinstatement of their licenses in one year.

Red Bull has so far not publicly commented on the FAA action revoking the stunt pilots' licenses.