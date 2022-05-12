Biden to lead 2nd COVID-19 summit, warns Americans against 'growing numb' to pandemic

1/4

"Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19," President Biden said on Thursday. "As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. File Photo by Rod Lamkey /UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will lead the United States on Thursday during the second global COVID-19 summit, as world leaders gather to re-evaluate and reaffirm measures to end the coronavirus pandemic that's now in its third year. Biden will co-host the virtual summit, which will involve world leaders and focus on securing new resources and policy commitments to "control COVID-19," the White House said. Advertisement

Other points of emphasis during Thursday's summit will be ensuring that reliable vaccines are available in sufficient quantities around the world, providing tests and treatments to vulnerable groups and preparing for future outbreaks.

"The summit builds the U.S.' steadfast leadership in the global COVID-19 response and our efforts to engage with the world to do their part to end this acute phase of the pandemic and prepare for future threats," the White House said in a statement.

Biden's administration projected last week that coronavirus cases will surge later this year during the fall and winter months. And with waning vaccine immunity, health experts say there could be a rise in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Ahead of Thursday's summit, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, a World Health Organization ambassador on health finance, also warned the world has become "complacent" about COVID-19. In particular, he noted, the international community has fallen far short of its goal to vaccinate 70% of all countries.

"Tragically, we are sleepwalking into the next variant, and political leaders are still not listening to the medical advice that is still there -- that we've got to increase vaccination, continue to test at a high level, and provide the new treatments available," he said in a statement.

At the previous summit last September, Biden pledged to buy and distribute 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and ship them to other nations. The move increased the total U.S. commitment to more than 1 billion.

This year, Biden enters the summit without success in obtaining $22 billion in immediate emergency funds that he sought from Congress in March -- which included $5 billion for global aid.

In a statement Monday, the president said that congressional leaders have told him that plans for the additional aid risked delaying the war in Ukraine -- where the United States has also committed billions in aid.

On Thursday, Biden commemorated a grim milestone in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

"Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them," he said in a statement.

"As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before. It's critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months."

Later Thursday, Biden will also welcome leaders of the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit at the White House and commemorate 45 years of U.S.-ASEAN relations. That summit is scheduled for Friday.