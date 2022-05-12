Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia

May 12 (UPI) -- Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate a Liberty County, Ga., traffic stop and search of a Delaware State University bus carrying the school's Lacrosse team.

"By all accounts, these young women represented their school and our state with class -- and they were rewarded with a questionable-at-best search through their belongings in an effort to find contraband that did not exist," Jennings wrote in a letter to the DOJ.

Advertisement

The university is historically black and the stop raised possible racial profiling questions.

Delaware Governor John Carney said in a statement to The Hill Thursday, "I have watched video of this incident -- it is upsetting, concerning, and disappointing. Moments like these should be relegated to part of our country's complicated history, but they continue to occur with sad regularity in communities across our country."

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said the bus was stopped for an alleged traffic violation. In a statement, Sheriff Bowman denied personal belongings were searched.

"There was misinformation that the individuals were searched. No players were searched and the K9 never entered the vehicle to search them. Only the front luggage area was checked," Sheriff Bowman's official statement on the incident said.

Advertisement

"Sheriff Bowman insists that personal items were not searched; the video clearly shows officers searching toiletries and clothes, and even cutting open a family graduation gift," said Delaware State University President Tony Allen in a statement.

RELATED Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison

A K9 was on the scene and the sheriff's statement said the traffic stop was made as "part of a commercial interdiction detail on the interstate."

Body camera footage of the incident shows officers searching several bags belonging to the student athletes.

Sheriff Bowman said in his official statement that "before entering the motor coach, the deputy was not aware that this school was historically black or aware of the race of the occupants due to the height of the vehicle and tinted windows."