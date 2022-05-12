Instability on crypto market leads to loss of $200 billion in single day

TerraUSD was pegged to the dollar or other traditional assets to avoid fluctuation, but its algorithm needed traders to maintain its value.
Bitcoin, the most popular and valuable cryptocurrency, had a value of about $30,000 on early Thursday afternoon. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
A sell-off in sister currency Luna, though, drove TerraUSD down to 23 cents, less than half of its previous value, in one day. It had been trading at about 54 cents, which also was below the anticipated $1.
"Everyone knows that these algorithmic stablecoins aren't safe," said Ethan Buchman, a founder of the blockchain hub Cosmos, according to The New York Times. "They have these downside dynamics. People call it 'the death spiral.'"
"What's happened with UST isn't surprising and lends a sense of urgency for Congress to act decisively to set clear rules of the road for stablecoin issuers," Yellen said, according to The New York Times.
Bitcoin reached its all-time high last November -- $64,400.