Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2022 / 12:37 PM

Instability on crypto market leads to loss of $200 billion in single day

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Instability on crypto market leads to loss of $200 billion in single day
Bitcoin reached its all-time high last November. Early on Thursday, its value was a little under $26,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Bitcoin values fell below $26,000 on Thursday for the first time in more than a year following a sell-off that wiped out more than $200 billion from the crypto market in a single day.

The value of bitcoin dipped early before rebounding and rising back to almost $30,000 by early Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

CoinMarketCap noted that overall cryptocurrencies lost more than $200 billion of its wealth, fueled by the collapse of TerraUSD stablecoin.

TerraUSD was pegged to the dollar or other traditional assets to avoid fluctuation, but its algorithm needed traders to maintain its value.

RELATED German, U.S. authorities seize world's largest darknet marketplace

Bitcoin, the most popular and valuable cryptocurrency, had a value of about $30,000 on early Thursday afternoon. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

A sell-off in sister currency Luna, though, drove TerraUSD down to 23 cents, less than half of its previous value, in one day. It had been trading at about 54 cents, which also was below the anticipated $1.

"Everyone knows that these algorithmic stablecoins aren't safe," said Ethan Buchman, a founder of the blockchain hub Cosmos, according to The New York Times. "They have these downside dynamics. People call it 'the death spiral.'"

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that TerraUSD's meltdown was further proof that the federal government needs to get involved with cryptocurrency rules.

RELATED Behind the crypto hype is an ideology of social change

"What's happened with UST isn't surprising and lends a sense of urgency for Congress to act decisively to set clear rules of the road for stablecoin issuers," Yellen said, according to The New York Times.

Bitcoin reached its all-time high last November -- $64,400.

RELATED SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee says she'll leave post after term ends in June

Latest Headlines

Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections
May 12 (UPI) -- Trump political appointees helped meatpacking companies block COVID-19 protections for workers while U.S. meat companies pushed "baseless" meat shortage claims, according to a House subcommittee report.
Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake
May 12 (UPI) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
Biden leads 2nd global COVID-19 summit: 'This pandemic isn't over'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden leads 2nd global COVID-19 summit: 'This pandemic isn't over'
May 12 (UPI) -- At a summit to further global COVID-19 measures, President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to remember all the Americans who have died of the virus -- a toll that he said now exceeds 1 million.
Southern California fire chases residents from upscale neighborhood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern California fire chases residents from upscale neighborhood
May 12 (UPI) -- A southern California wildfire spread quickly in an upscale Orange County community Wednesday, destroying at least 20 homes and forcing many in the Laguna Beach area to evacuate, officials said.
Inflation for wholesalers up by more than 10% over past year, gov't index says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inflation for wholesalers up by more than 10% over past year, gov't index says
May 12 (UPI) -- Producer prices in the U.S. -- those paid by retailers before items are resold to shoppers -- were more than 10% higher in April than they were a year ago, the Labor Department said in its monthly survey Thursday.
Administration cancels massive Cook Inlet oil and gas lease option in Alaska
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Administration cancels massive Cook Inlet oil and gas lease option in Alaska
May 12 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior said late Wednesday that the Biden administration has canceled oil and gas lease opportunities in Alaska's Cook Inlet.
Almost 5,000 were injured in Astroworld stampede last fall, court filing says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Almost 5,000 were injured in Astroworld stampede last fall, court filing says
May 12 (UPI) -- The deadly stampede at the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas last year caused almost 5,000 injuries to concert-goers, some of whom needed to be hospitalized, according to a court filing Thursday.
Unemployment filings rise slightly; over 200K for first time since February
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Unemployment filings rise slightly; over 200K for first time since February
May 12 (UPI) -- A little more than 200,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly update on Thursday -- a figure that was in line with most analysts' projections.
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
May 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Southern California have arrested actor and comedian Andy Dick after a man said he was sexually assaulted at a campground in the mountains south of Los Angeles.
AG directs U.S. Marshals to protect justices amid abortion protests at their homes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
AG directs U.S. Marshals to protect justices amid abortion protests at their homes
May 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to protect the safety of Supreme Court justices as abortion protesters have staged demonstrations outside their homes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
Disputes over school anti-racism policies, 'critical race theory' move to courts
Disputes over school anti-racism policies, 'critical race theory' move to courts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement