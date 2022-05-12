Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 12, 2022 / 6:00 PM

Three foxes in Michigan confirmed to have avian flu

By Simon Druker
1/2
Three foxes in Michigan confirmed to have avian flu
Red foxes like these were discovered to have the high contagious avian influenza in Michigan -- the first mammals in the state to test positive for the virus. Photo by Ken Billington/Wikimedia Commons

May 12 (UPI) -- Three red fox kits found in April died from the highly-contagious avian flu, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

This is the state's first confirmation of the HPAI virus in wild mammals.

Advertisement

The three juvenile foxes were collected between April 1 and 14 and came from three separate dens, one each in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties.

The department received a report from a wildlife rehabilitator about the fox kits exhibiting neurologic signs of HPAI before they were collected.

The animals were seen circling, tremoring and seizing. Two of them died within hours of being picked up. A third appeared to respond positively to treatment but later died.

An additional sibling of the Macomb County fox did survive, but developed blindness, making it unable to be released into the wild. The animal will be housed at a local nature center.

In mid-April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the highly-contagious flu had spread to more than 30 states, but cautioned the risk to public health was low.

The virus has now spread to backyard flocks of birds and commercial poultry facilities, in 34 states and has been detected in wild birds in 35 states.

Advertisement

In Michigan, the virus has been confirmed in 69 wild birds, with the outbreak continuing to spread.

In England, one human case was reported to the World Health Organization in January.

Read More

Monkey escapes from owner at Dollar General in Texas Too many NSAIDs, steroids may contribute to chronic back pain Wildlife groups warn of 'drunk' deer in France

Latest Headlines

Judge orders hearing for so-called Texas Seven death row prisoner
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Judge orders hearing for so-called Texas Seven death row prisoner
May 12 (UPI) -- A Texas judge has ordered a new hearing for one of the so-called Texas Seven still on death row after a lower court determined the convicted murderer's trial judge made anti-Semitic comments.
Dow drops 103 points in sixth consecutive negative session
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow drops 103 points in sixth consecutive negative session
May 12 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103 points Thursday in a volatile day of trading that saw early gains turn negative by closing.
Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Delaware AG asks DOJ to investigate traffic stop of university bus in Georgia
May 12 (UPI) -- Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate a Liberty County, Ga., traffic stop and search of a Delaware State University bus carrying the school's Lacrosse team.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
May 12 (UPI) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol issued five subpoenas Thursday, including one to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second stint as Fed chairman
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate confirms Jerome Powell to second stint as Fed chairman
May 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of confirming Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve chairman.
Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two daredevil pilots lose licenses for actions during failed stunt in Arizona
May 12 (UPI) -- Two pilots -- cousins Luke Aikens and Andy Farrington -- have lost their licenses for "careless" and "reckless" actions during a Red Bull plane swap stunt April 24 in Arizona.
Calif. child tortured to death in family's exorcism ritual, court documents show
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Calif. child tortured to death in family's exorcism ritual, court documents show
May 12 (UPI) -- A 3-year-old California child whose Sept. 24 death was ruled a homicide suffered from torture in an exorcism ritual performed by her family, court documents show.
Trump name removed from Washington, D.C., hotel after sale finalized
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump name removed from Washington, D.C., hotel after sale finalized
May 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's name has been removed from another hotel, after workers took down the sign at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Trump officials helped meatpackers block pandemic worker protections
May 12 (UPI) -- Trump political appointees helped meatpacking companies block COVID-19 protections for workers while U.S. meat companies pushed "baseless" meat shortage claims, according to a House subcommittee report.
Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Yellowstone hit with rare 4.2-magnitude earthquake
May 12 (UPI) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Yellowstone National Park Wednesday morning, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Britain signs defense agreement with Finland, Sweden
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
Comedian Andy Dick arrested at LA-area campsite after reported sex assault
Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine; U.N. official cites likely war crimes
Russian forces gain ground in eastern Ukraine; U.N. official cites likely war crimes
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement