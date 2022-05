1/4

May 12 (UPI) -- The deadly stampede at the Astroworld Music Festival in Texas last year caused thousands of injuries to concert-goers, some of whom needed to be hospitalized, according to a court filing that's part of the legal actions against the organizers. Attorneys for the thousands of people who are suing Astroworld promoters said in the filing Thursday that more than 700 of the injuries required extensive medical treatment while those to another 1,600 were a little less severe. Advertisement

Injuries to another 2,500 people are still being reviewed, the attorneys said.

Ten people died from injuries received when hoards of fans rushed the stage at the festival at Houston's NRG Stadium last Nov. 5 as rapper Travis Scott started performing.

Hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Scott, Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore LLC and others just a few days after the accident. All of them are now consolidated under one judge. They allege gross negligence and failures in planning and staging the concert safely.

Earlier this month, Scott performed publicly for the first time since the Astroworld concert when he took the stage at the Billboard Awards. He said immediately following the stampede that he was "devastated" by what happened.

"I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution," he told a radio show a few weeks after the accident, according to ABC News.