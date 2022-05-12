Trending
May 12, 2022 / 4:14 PM

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy among five subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

By Simon Druker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial during his 'Back the Blue Bike Tour' in Washington, DC on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The tour, which includes members of the Capitol Police, starts at the U.S. Capitol and ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, issued five subpoenas Thursday, including one to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The panel also subpoenaed representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Pennsylvania's Scott Perry.

All will now be required to testify in front of the committee about the events "on or leading up to January 6th and activities related to the transfer of power" from former President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

The committee "has reason to believe that they have relevant knowledge" of the events.

"These members include those who participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack on the Capitol, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th," the committee said in a statement.

All five, including McCarthy, have previously declined invitations to voluntarily sit for a deposition.

Perry fired back after the news broke.

"That this illegitimate body leaked their latest charade to the media ahead of contacting targeted Members is proof once again that this political witch hunt is about fabricating headlines and distracting Americans from their abysmal record of running America into the ground," he wrote on Twitter.

"My view on the committee has not changed," McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

"They're not conducting a legitimate investigation. They just want to go after their political opponents."

The panel previously said it is interested in speaking to McCarthy after he acknowledged speaking directly with Trump while the riots were underway and believes he may have information about Trump's "state of mind and decisions" in the aftermath of the riot.

"The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it. Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily," said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee.

"Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and were forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th. We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done."

