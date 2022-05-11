Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Senate set for vote on protecting abortion by codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law

By Doug Cunningham
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins abortion rights activists Tuesday outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion suggesting the court would overturn Roe vs. Wade later this year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday will vote on a proposal to safeguard legalized abortion nationwide by enshrining the practice in federal law -- a steep uphill battle aimed at heading off a conservative-majority Supreme Court that appears poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade in the near future.

For years, Democrats and progressives have called on Congress to codify legal abortion into federal law, but the movement gained traction after the leaked Supreme Court opinion last week that signaled that its six conservative justices plan to overturn the landmark 1973 decision before the high court's term ends in June.

Advertisement

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer organized the vote Wednesday, which is scheduled to occur at 3 p.m. EDT.

Schumer said this week that neither Supreme Court justices nor Republican politicians ought to have the power to "take away the rights of a hundred million American women." He added that women having control over their own bodies would "vanish in the blink of an eye" if the court overturns its previous decision on the issue.

Advertisement
RELATED Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights

President Joe Biden has already said that he would sign a bill codifying legal abortion into federal law, and the bill would likely pass in the Democratic-controlled House. The enormous obstacle for supporters, however, is in the Senate -- where it's a 50-50 partisan split.

If the high court does ultimately overturn Roe vs. Wade, the move would leave it up to each individual state to determine whether abortion is legal. Several, including Texas and Mississippi, have already passed strict laws against the practice and some have laws already set to take effect if the Supreme Court strikes down the law.

Wednesday's vote on the Women's Health Protection Act would protect a woman's freedom to decide whether to "continue or end a pregnancy," and safeguard healthcare providers' ability to offer abortions.

RELATED Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'

Additionally, the bill would ban some of the restrictions that have already been enacted in some Republican-led states -- such as mandatory ultrasounds, waiting periods and laws forcing medical providers to obtain admitting privileges at hospitals.

Supporters of the bill need 10 Republican senators to vote for it on Wednesday -- a prospect that's seen as virtually impossible -- to sidestep a filibuster.

The purpose of Wednesday's vote, then, is mostly that it's a referendum on abortion. The move will put voting senators on record regarding their views on the practice, which has always been a divisive issue in the United States.

Advertisement
RELATED White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week

According to The Washington Post, a group of Democratic lawmakers led by Sens. Patty Murray of Washington, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin are working on a strategy to cover the next potential steps if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.

This week in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks after meeting with President Joe Biden outside the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Ting Shen/UPI | License Photo

RELATED If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, there's no guarantee of abortions in liberal states

Latest Headlines

Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated
May 11 (UPI) -- A passenger of a small plane in Florida heroically took over the flight this week -- even though he'd never flown before -- and landed safely after the pilot was incapacitated by a medial emergency.
17 injured in Charlotte school bus crash with dump truck
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
17 injured in Charlotte school bus crash with dump truck
May 11 (UPI) -- A head-on collision with a school bus and dump truck in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday morning left 17 injured, including one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined
May 11 (UPI) -- A key inflation gauge showed that prices in the U.S. rose in April slightly more than most analysts on Wall Street expected -- but reflected some measure of economic health after the last report a month ago.
More in U.S. applying for home loans in face of rising interest rates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More in U.S. applying for home loans in face of rising interest rates
May 11 (UPI) -- Rising inflation and higher interest rates aren't deterring many Americans from seeking home loans -- as demand has risen another 5%, an industry report said on Wednesday.
Biden heads to Illinois to unveil new steps to aid farmers, lower food prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden heads to Illinois to unveil new steps to aid farmers, lower food prices
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden left Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a trip to Illinois, where he will elaborate on new steps to lower food prices in the face of rising inflation.
North American air passenger satisfaction plunges more than 20 points
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North American air passenger satisfaction plunges more than 20 points
May 11 (UPI) -- Overall air passenger satisfaction in the United States dropped significantly in 2022, declining more than 20 points from a year ago, according to a new J.D. Power survey.
White House announces plan to improve infrastructure permitting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces plan to improve infrastructure permitting
May 11 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday announced a new permitting plan for projects being funded by the national infrastructure law to make sure the work is transparent, environmentally positive and benefits the community.
Lisa Cook wins Senate approval as first Black woman on Fed Board of Governors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lisa Cook wins Senate approval as first Black woman on Fed Board of Governors
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden's historic nomination of Lisa Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, making her the first Black woman to join the panel in more than a century.
Arizona set to carry out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona set to carry out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
May 11 (UPI) -- The state of Arizona is set to carry out its first execution in nearly a decade on Wednesday after authorities agreed to compound a new batch of lethal injection drugs.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
May 11 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Turkish plane returns to gate after passengers sent crash photos
Turkish plane returns to gate after passengers sent crash photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement