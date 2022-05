1/4

First lady Michelle Obama participates in the annual vegetable garden planting with Marley Santos, 11, of Boulder, Colo., at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2015. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama announced the unveiling of the Eleanor Roosevelt Fruit and Vegetable Garden at Chicago's Obama Presidential Center on Wednesday in her ongoing efforts to promote good nutrition. "We're all so excited to honor Mrs. Roosevelt's legacy with a garden, where so many folks can follow her lead and plant something to help nourish the world around them," Obama said in a video of the project, named after the longest-serving first lady of the United States. Advertisement

Obama and her husband, former president Barack Obama, broke ground on the South Side facility in 2021, and the center is expected to open to the public in 2025.

Described as a "living, growing, vibrant space," on the center's website, Obama says she plans to continue the work she started during her time in the White House -- the former first lady planted the Kitchen Garden on the South Lawn, sparking national conversations about leading healthier lives.

Decades prior, Roosevelt planted a World War II-era victory garden at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. to encourage families to support war efforts by growing their own food.