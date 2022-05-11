Trending
May 11, 2022 / 6:25 PM

Judge tosses plea deal for Jan. 6 attack livestreamer 'Baked Alaska'

By Sheri Walsh
Judge tosses plea deal for Jan. 6 attack livestreamer 'Baked Alaska'
A federal judge revoked a Capitol riot plea deal Wednesday for right-wing streamer "Baked Alaska" after Anthime Joseph Gionet claimed he was innocent in the attacks on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- A right-wing streamer, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," lost his Jan. 6 plea deal Wednesday after he claimed he was innocent of storming the U.S. Capitol

U.S. District Judge Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the District of Columbia canceled the plea agreement during a hearing at which Anthime Joseph Gionet, who livestreamed himself on Capitol grounds during the January 2021 riot, explained why he was pleading guilty.

"I wanted to go to trial, but the prosecutors if I [went] to trial, they would put a felony on me, so I think this is probably the better route," Gionet said. "I believe I'm innocent ... but they're saying if I go to trial, they're going to hit me with a felony."

Gionet was set to plead guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of "willingly and knowingly parading, demonstrating or picketing" inside the Capitol Building. The charge could have sent Gionet to jail for up to six months, with a fine up to $5,000.

Instead, Sullivan set a trial date for March 2023.

"If Mr. Gionet wants to go to trial, he'll get a fair trial like anyone and everyone else who has appeared before me, regardless of the charges," Sullivan said. "Don't plead guilty to please me."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Ann Aloi said her office would hold the plea deal open for 60 days.

Gionet is accused of joining hundreds of extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump and attacking the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn President Joe Biden's election.

Four people were killed that day as the mob tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. More than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in what hass been described as an insurrection and a coup attempt.

Alvaro Bedoya voted in to fill final FTC vacancy
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Alvaro Bedoya voted in to fill final FTC vacancy
May 11 (UPI) -- Lawmakers voted Wednesday in favor of appointing Alvaro Bedoya to fill the Federal Trade Commission's fifth and final seat, the regulator confirmed.
Dow falls 326 points in fifth-straight drop; Disney beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow falls 326 points in fifth-straight drop; Disney beats earnings expectations
May 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326 points Wednesday after April's Consumer Price Index --- a key marker of inflation -- increased 8.3%, higher than analysts' expectations.
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
Forecasters are predicting that the conditions presented by the La Niña pattern will keep a lid on the number of major hurricanes that may develop in the Pacific.
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted against a largely symbolic proposal to safeguard legalized abortion nationwide by enshrining the practice in federal law.
Florida judge scraps part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida judge scraps part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map
May 11 (UPI) -- A Florida judge blocked part of the state's redistricting map signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Judge Layne Smith ruled Wednesday the map discriminated against Black voters in four north Florida counties.
Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico
Towering plumes of smoke and pyrocumulus clouds can be seen from the New Mexico Capitol building in Sante Fe, and as the ongoing drought worsens, many fear this wildfire season will be like no other.
President Joe Biden tells farmers he's working to expand food production, lower costs
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
President Joe Biden tells farmers he's working to expand food production, lower costs
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited a farm in Kankakee, Ill., where he spoke on the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine and efforts to lower food prices in the face of rising inflation.
Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools
May 11 (UPI) -- An Interior Department report Wednesday said at least 500 native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died while in boarding schools operated or supported by the U.S. government from 1819-1969.
Judge to purge Donald Trump contempt order, daily fine if documents provided
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge to purge Donald Trump contempt order, daily fine if documents provided
May 11 (UPI) -- A New York Judge agreed Wednesday to lift Donald Trump's contempt order and $10,000 a day fine if the former president pays $110,000 and provides documents on real estate valuations under investigation by May 20.
Mattel to introduce first 'Fashionista' Barbie doll with hearing aids
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mattel to introduce first 'Fashionista' Barbie doll with hearing aids
May 11 (UPI) -- Toymaker Mattel announced on Wednesday a historic addition to its Barbie doll line -- a version that includes a behind-the-ear hearing aid device.
