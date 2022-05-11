Judge tosses plea deal for Jan. 6 attack livestreamer 'Baked Alaska'

A federal judge revoked a Capitol riot plea deal Wednesday for right-wing streamer "Baked Alaska" after Anthime Joseph Gionet claimed he was innocent in the attacks on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- A right-wing streamer, who calls himself "Baked Alaska," lost his Jan. 6 plea deal Wednesday after he claimed he was innocent of storming the U.S. Capitol U.S. District Judge Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of the District of Columbia canceled the plea agreement during a hearing at which Anthime Joseph Gionet, who livestreamed himself on Capitol grounds during the January 2021 riot, explained why he was pleading guilty. Advertisement

"I wanted to go to trial, but the prosecutors if I [went] to trial, they would put a felony on me, so I think this is probably the better route," Gionet said. "I believe I'm innocent ... but they're saying if I go to trial, they're going to hit me with a felony."

Gionet was set to plead guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of "willingly and knowingly parading, demonstrating or picketing" inside the Capitol Building. The charge could have sent Gionet to jail for up to six months, with a fine up to $5,000.

Instead, Sullivan set a trial date for March 2023.

"If Mr. Gionet wants to go to trial, he'll get a fair trial like anyone and everyone else who has appeared before me, regardless of the charges," Sullivan said. "Don't plead guilty to please me."

Advertisement

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Ann Aloi said her office would hold the plea deal open for 60 days.

Gionet is accused of joining hundreds of extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump and attacking the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn President Joe Biden's election.

Four people were killed that day as the mob tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election. More than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in what hass been described as an insurrection and a coup attempt.