Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Passenger takes over, lands plane in South Florida after pilot incapacitated

By Ashley Williams

May 11 (UPI) -- In a story that might sound like it was drummed up by Hollywood, a passenger of a small plane in Florida this week heroically took over the flight -- even though he'd never flown before -- and landed safely after the pilot was incapacitated by a medial emergency.

The mid-flight emergency occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the plane, a single-engine Cessna, was over the West Palm Beach area.

Advertisement

WTVJ-TV reported that all seemed fine with the flight until the male passenger grabbed the radio and told ground controllers that the pilot was having a medical emergency.

"My pilot has gone incoherent," the man said, according to WPBF-TV. "I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

RELATED Drug overdose deaths in U.S. hit record high in 2021, CDC reports

The reports said that there were only two people aboard the Cessna -- the passenger and the pilot.

The reports said that a flight controller talked the passenger through the landing and told him to "follow the coast" to get to Palm Beach International Airport, which is one of three major airports that serve the Miami metro area.

The plane ultimately landed safely at the airport in West Palm Beach, which is located about 70 miles north of downtown Miami.

Advertisement
RELATED Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast

"Kudos to that new pilot," the controller said after the plane was on the ground, according to WPTV-TV.

Authorities said the certified pilot was taken to a hospital, but the details of the medical emergency weren't immediately clear.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

RELATED Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined

Latest Headlines

17 injured in Charlotte school bus crash with dump truck
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
17 injured in Charlotte school bus crash with dump truck
May 11 (UPI) -- A head-on collision with a school bus and dump truck in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday morning left 17 injured, including one person with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Senate set for vote on protecting abortion by codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate set for vote on protecting abortion by codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate will vote on a bill to protect legal abortion by enshrining the practice in federal law -- a steep uphill battle aimed at heading off a Supreme Court that appears poised to strike down Roe vs. Wade soon.
Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined
May 11 (UPI) -- A key inflation gauge showed that prices in the U.S. rose in April slightly more than most analysts on Wall Street expected -- but reflected some measure of economic health after the last report a month ago.
More in U.S. applying for home loans in face of rising interest rates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More in U.S. applying for home loans in face of rising interest rates
May 11 (UPI) -- Rising inflation and higher interest rates aren't deterring many Americans from seeking home loans -- as demand has risen another 5%, an industry report said on Wednesday.
Biden heads to Illinois to unveil new steps to aid farmers, lower food prices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden heads to Illinois to unveil new steps to aid farmers, lower food prices
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden left Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for a trip to Illinois, where he will elaborate on new steps to lower food prices in the face of rising inflation.
North American air passenger satisfaction plunges more than 20 points
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
North American air passenger satisfaction plunges more than 20 points
May 11 (UPI) -- Overall air passenger satisfaction in the United States dropped significantly in 2022, declining more than 20 points from a year ago, according to a new J.D. Power survey.
White House announces plan to improve infrastructure permitting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces plan to improve infrastructure permitting
May 11 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday announced a new permitting plan for projects being funded by the national infrastructure law to make sure the work is transparent, environmentally positive and benefits the community.
Lisa Cook wins Senate approval as first Black woman on Fed Board of Governors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lisa Cook wins Senate approval as first Black woman on Fed Board of Governors
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden's historic nomination of Lisa Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, making her the first Black woman to join the panel in more than a century.
Arizona set to carry out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Arizona set to carry out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
May 11 (UPI) -- The state of Arizona is set to carry out its first execution in nearly a decade on Wednesday after authorities agreed to compound a new batch of lethal injection drugs.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
May 11 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Turkish plane returns to gate after passengers sent crash photos
Turkish plane returns to gate after passengers sent crash photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement