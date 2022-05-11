Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison

Casey White, an escaped Alabama inmate, was returned to a state prison Wednesday after he was captured in Indiana along with former county jail official Vicky White who is believed to have aided his escape. Photo courtesy Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Recaptured fugitive Casey White returned to an Alabama prison on Wednesday after he spent 11 days on the lam with a former county jail official who authorities believe aided his escape. Casey White, 38, was escorted from Indiana, after he and 56-year-old former corrections officer Vicky White were apprehended on Monday, to Alabama's Lauderdale County where he was arraigned late Tuesday night. Advertisement

Judge Ben Graves told Casey White he would be charged with escape in the first degree in addition to the capital murder charges he was already facing in the fatal stabbing of Alabama resident Connie Ridgeway.

He was already serving 75 years for home invasion, carjacking and a police chase in 2015.

Following the arraignment, he was transferred to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, a state prison in Bessemer, Ala.

Vicky White was pronounced dead Monday evening after she sustained what authorities described as a self-sustained gunshot injury.

Vanderburgh County, Ind., Sheriff Dave Wedding said Casey White planned to engage in a shootout with authorities that pursued the couple but U.S. marshals used their vehicle to push a Cadillac the pair were driving into a ditch.

Casey White at the time pleaded for authorities to "please help my wife," saying that Vicky White shot herself. The two were not related but had a "special relationship" that included communicating over the phone for two years as Casey White was an inmate at Lauderdale County Jail, where Vicky White was assistant director of corrections, authorities said.

In a 911 call released Wednesday, Vicky White can be heard saying "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us" before a loud noise is heard.

She can then be heard saying "God, airbags are going off. Let's get out and run" while mentioning a hotel.

A second loud noise is heard and a woman can be heard shrieking, followed by two more loud noises and another shriek.

About a minute later a voice can be heard saying "got a gun in her hand," and "she is breathing."

Wedding on Tuesday said the pair were likely aided by a third person to rent a hotel room in Evansville, Ind., where they had booked a two-week stay.

Authorities said Vicky White, who had sold her home and planned to retire on the day she helped Casey White escape, took the inmate out of Lauderdale County Jail in a patrol vehicle on April 29, allegedly en route to court for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation had been scheduled.

After abandoning the patrol vehicle, the pair allegedly used a series of other vehicles including the Cadillac and an orange Ford Edge that was later located in a Tennessee towing lot. U.S. Marshals also learned that a truck investigators said the two used was abandoned at a car wash in Evansville.

Authorities believed Vicky White purchased at least one of the vehicles with money from the sale of her home.

After the two were apprehended, authorities recovered four handguns and several semiautomatic weapons, including an AR-15, about $29,000 in cash and wigs in the Cadillac they were driving at the time of their capture.