May 11, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Judge to purge Donald Trump contempt order, daily fine if documents provided

By Sheri Walsh
Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt last month for failure to comply with a subpoena and was fined $10,000 a day. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- A judge in New York agreed Wednesday to stop fining former President Donald Trump for contempt of court if he pays $110,000 and provides requested documents by May 20.

Judge Arthur Engoron said he would lift last month's contempt finding for failing to comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James. James is investigating the Trump Organization's business practices and allegations the company manipulated real estate valuations to secure better loans and lower taxes.

Engoron said he would purge the finding if the former president pays $110,000 he already owes and provides satisfactory affidavits about a search for documents by May 20. Engoron previously expressed dissatisfaction with Trump's legal team and its explanations for the missing documents.

"I want the fine paid. That fine is now $110,000," he said.

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly said they cannot locate documents regarding the valuation of several real estate assets.

"To the best of my knowledge, (i) I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021 in my personal possession; and (ii) if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization," Trump's affidavit said.

The Manhattan Supreme Court judge held Trump in contempt last month for failure to comply with the subpoena and was ordered to pay $10,000 a day.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously and I take mine seriously. I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you to $10,000 per day until you purge that contempt," Engoron said at the hearing.

Trump lost his appeal last week, when Engoron kept the fine and contempt order in place.

