Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2022 / 8:04 AM

White House announces plan to improve infrastructure permitting

By Clyde Hughes
White House announces plan to improve infrastructure permitting
President Joe Biden signs the Ukraine Lend-Lease Act in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. The White House on Wednesday announced a plan to improve permitting for infrastructure projects. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday announced a new permitting plan for projects funded by the national infrastructure law to make sure the work is transparent, environmentally positive and benefits the community.

The Permitting Action Plan, the White House said, will strengthen and accelerate federal permitting and environmental reviews.

Advertisement

"Taken together, these new steps will help strengthen supply chains, lower costs for families, grow our clean energy economy, revitalize communities across the country, support good-paying jobs and deliver infrastructure investments on task, on time and on budget without unnecessary bureaucratic delay," the White House said in a statement.

The plan calls for establishing clear timeline goals and tracking key project information, engaging in early and meaningful outreach and communication with states, making agencies more accountable for the progress while making sure they have the resources to quickly do environmental reviews.

RELATED Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy

"Long overdue improvements to our nation's ports, airports, rail and roads will help ease inflationary pressures, create conditions for businesses to thrive and strengthen supply chains -- which will ultimately lower costs for families," the White House said.

"Building new clean energy generation and transmission projects will improve access to affordable clean energy that powers homes and businesses at lower costs. Responsible and sustainable domestic sourcing of critical minerals and materials will power our clean energy economy and reduce reliance on unreliable foreign supply chains."

Advertisement

Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bill in November.

RELATED Biden, administration officials meet to plan infrastructure spending

Wednesday's announcement continues a drumbeat of reports issued by the White House during the midterm primary season as the administration tries to keep its top legislative accomplishment on top of voter's minds.

In recent weeks, Biden has traveled around the country to sell the infrastructure plan.

RELATED White House adds $384M to program helping low-income families pay energy bills

Latest Headlines

Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Inflation gauge says consumer prices rose slightly in April while energy prices declined
May 11 (UPI) -- A key inflation gauge showed that prices in the U.S. rose in April slightly more than most analysts on Wall Street expected -- but reflected some measure of economic health after the last report a month ago.
Lisa Cook wins Senate approval as first Black woman on Fed Board of Governors
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Lisa Cook wins Senate approval as first Black woman on Fed Board of Governors
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden's historic nomination of Lisa Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, making her the first Black woman to join the panel in more than a century.
Arizona set to carry out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arizona set to carry out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
May 11 (UPI) -- The state of Arizona is set to carry out its first execution in nearly a decade on Wednesday after authorities agreed to compound a new batch of lethal injection drugs.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
May 11 (UPI) -- Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
House approves new aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $40 billion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House approves new aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $40 billion
May 11 (UPI) -- The House passed an aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $40 billion late on Tuesday, which would procure military equipment and weapons to ship to the war-torn country.
Trump-backed Mooney, Miller win West Virginia's GOP primary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump-backed Mooney, Miller win West Virginia's GOP primary
May 11 (UPI) -- Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller of West Virginia and Adrian Smith of Nebraska were projected to win their states' primaries Tuesday night after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
U.S., EU, Britain blame Russia for satellite cyberattack ahead of Ukraine invasion
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., EU, Britain blame Russia for satellite cyberattack ahead of Ukraine invasion
May 10 (UPI) -- The United States and its allies blamed Russia for a cyberattack launched an hour ahead of its February invasion of Ukraine that targeted a U.S. communications company operating in Kyiv, causing damage in Europe.
Haitian gang leader indicted in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Haitian gang leader indicted in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
May 10 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday indicted a man accused of being the leader of a notorious Haitian gang with charges connected to the kidnapping of 17 missionaries in October.
Rep. Tom Reed announces resignation following sexual misconduct accusation
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rep. Tom Reed announces resignation following sexual misconduct accusation
May 10 (UPI) -- Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress seven months early on Tuesday, after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year.
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
May 10 (UPI) -- Carvana, the online used car retailer known for its car "vending machines," plans to lay off 2,500 employees while its executives will forgo the remainder of their 2022 salaries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement