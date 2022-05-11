Trending
U.S. News
May 11, 2022 / 7:47 PM

Google unveils first smartwatch, Pixel budget phone

By Sheri Walsh
Google unveiled its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, Wednesday along with a budget Pixel phone and earbuds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Google is upping its hardware game as it launched new gadgets Wednesday, including its first smartwatch and a new budget phone.

The tech giant revealed the Pixel Watch during its I/O developer conference, along with its Pixel 6a phone and headphones.

Google's Pixel Watch will go head-to-head with Apple Watch and will integrate with Fitbit, the fitness startup Google acquired last year, allowing Android users to track their workouts, heart rate and sleep. The sporty watch does not work with iPhone.

Pixel Watch users can check and download messages or get directions with Google Maps. The watch also runs Google's Wear OS software that can connect to smart home devices, allowing users to turn on lights or adjust heating and cooling. The Pixel Watch will be available this fall. Google has not announced a price.

Google also revealed its new budget phone called the Pixel 6a, which will be released this summer and costs $449.

It looks a lot like the Pixel 6, but is a bit smaller. The new phone comes in three colors: chalk, charcoal and sage.

RELATED Google to let users limit ads about more sensitive topics, such as weight loss

The phone uses the Google Tensor chip, which Google's hardware boss, Rick Osterloh, said will allow users to take better photos and videos.

"We've really made a custom computer built for computational photography," according to CNBC.

The chip will also give the Pixel 6a the same power as the more expensive Pixel 6, and will last 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.

Colorful earbuds, called the Pixel Buds Pro, will be available for preorder July 21 for $199 in coral, lemongrass, fog and charcoal. The buds have 7 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation. Google's earbuds hit store shelves July 28.

Google also teased its 2023 offerings including the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship phones, as well as a new Android tablet. Google hasn't launched a tablet since the Pixel Slate in 2018.

