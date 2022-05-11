Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2022 / 4:54 PM

Florida judge scraps part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

By Sheri Walsh
Florida judge scraps part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map
A Florida judge ruled Wednesday he will block part of Govv. Ron DeSantis's redistricting map, saying it discriminates against Black voters. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- A Florida judge blocked Gov. Ron DeSantis's redistricting map Wednesday, ruling it discriminated against Black voters in the northern part of the state.

After a three-hour hearing, Circuit Judge Layne Smith decided, with an order that could come as early as Thursday, to block the redrawn map around Jacksonville.

Advertisement

"The enacted map is unconstitutional under the Fair District Amendment," Smith said. "It diminishes African-Americans' ability to elect the representative of their choice."

Last month, DeSantis signed into law a bill to redraw congressional boundaries for two districts and force two Black members of Congress to lose their seats.

RELATED Florida enacts new election laws ahead of 2022 midterms

The new map impacted Florida's Fifth Congressional District and divided Jacksonville, a city with the state's largest Black population, into two Republican-leaning districts. In all, 370,000 Black voters would be spread across four Republican-leaning North Florida districts.

"I do find persuasive the arguments that were made about the diminishment of African-American votes ... to the other districts where they're now spreading," Judge Smith said.

John Devaney, who argued the plaintiff's case for the Florida League of Women Voters and three minority advocacy organizations, said it was vital for Judge Smith to stop the plan now.

Advertisement
RELATED Appeals court temporarily reinstates Florida voting law

"Once an election occurs, there's no do-over," Devaney said. "The harm is done. The only way to protect against that harm is to assure that a constitutional voting map is put in place before the election actually occurs."

County elections supervisors in Florida want the redistricting map finalized by the end of May to reconfigure precincts. Federal candidate qualifying for congressional seats is scheduled June 13 to 17.

Litigation on the boundaries is expected to continue and could be decided by Florida's state Supreme Court.

RELATED Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for lawmakers to repeal Disney's special districts

By deciding to issue the order Thursday, Judge Smith wanted to give Florida's top elections official, appointed by DeSantis, enough time to appeal.

"As Judge Smith implied, these complex constitutional matters of law were always going to be decided at the appellate level," said Taryn Fenske, a DeSantis spokeswoman.

"We will undoubtedly be appealing his ruling and are confident the constitutional map enacted by the Florida Legislature and signed into law passes legal muster."

Latest Headlines

Dow falls 326 points in fifth-straight drop; Disney beats earnings expectations
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Dow falls 326 points in fifth-straight drop; Disney beats earnings expectations
May 11 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326 points Wednesday after April's Consumer Price Index --- a key marker of inflation -- increased 8.3%, higher than analysts' expectations.
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
'Triple-dip' La Nina expected to temper Pacific hurricane season
Forecasters are predicting that the conditions presented by the La Niña pattern will keep a lid on the number of major hurricanes that may develop in the Pacific.
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate votes against codifying Roe vs. Wade in federal law
May 11 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday voted against a largely symbolic proposal to safeguard legalized abortion nationwide by enshrining the practice in federal law.
Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Worsening drought fuels 'catastrophic' wildfires in New Mexico
Towering plumes of smoke and pyrocumulus clouds can be seen from the New Mexico Capitol building in Sante Fe, and as the ongoing drought worsens, many fear this wildfire season will be like no other.
President Joe Biden tells farmers he's working to expand food production, lower costs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden tells farmers he's working to expand food production, lower costs
May 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday visited a farm in Kankakee, Ill., where he spoke on the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine and efforts to lower food prices in the face of rising inflation.
Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools
May 11 (UPI) -- An Interior Department report Wednesday said at least 500 native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died while in boarding schools operated or supported by the U.S. government from 1819-1969.
Judge to purge Donald Trump contempt order, daily fine if documents provided
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge to purge Donald Trump contempt order, daily fine if documents provided
May 11 (UPI) -- A New York Judge agreed Wednesday to lift Donald Trump's contempt order and $10,000 a day fine if the former president pays $110,000 and provides documents on real estate valuations under investigation by May 20.
Mattel to introduce first 'Fashionista' Barbie doll with hearing aids
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mattel to introduce first 'Fashionista' Barbie doll with hearing aids
May 11 (UPI) -- Toymaker Mattel announced on Wednesday a historic addition to its Barbie doll line -- a version that includes a behind-the-ear hearing aid device.
Arizona carries out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Arizona carries out first execution since botched lethal injection in 2014
May 11 (UPI) -- The state of Arizona carried out its first execution in nearly a decade on Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to issue a stay in the case.
Defense Secretary to Congress: 2023 military budget funds 'significant capability'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Defense Secretary to Congress: 2023 military budget funds 'significant capability'
May 11 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a U.S. House sub-committee Wednesday that the 2023 defense budget is a "very healthy" budget that provides the military with "significant capability."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Ukraine disrupts flow of Russian gas as its forces make key gains in northeast
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
Turkish plane returns to gate after passengers sent crash photos
Turkish plane returns to gate after passengers sent crash photos
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
Microsoft founder Bill Gates tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement