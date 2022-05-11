Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tests COVID-19 positive

Bill Gates said Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, noted philanthropist and vaccine proponent, said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Gates announced his diagnosis via Twitter on Tuesday, stating he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be isolating per experts' advice until he was again healthy.

"I'm fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care," he said.

The 66-year-old said his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was to meet Tuesday for the first time in two years and that he thanked its members for their hard work.

"We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again," he said.

His announcement comes on the heels of the publication of his new book, How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, which was published earlier this month, and in which he argues if the world makes key investments the COVID-19 pandemic may be the last ever, according to a post he wrote on his website.

Gates has been involved in the effort to make vaccines available worldwide as his foundation is a founding parter of GAVI, which is behind the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative that aims to accelerate the development, manufacture and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest countries.

According to its website, COVAX has shipped more than 1.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 145 countries and territories.