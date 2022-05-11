Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 11, 2022 / 12:58 AM

U.S., EU, Britain blame Russia for satellite cyberattack ahead of Ukraine invasion

By Darryl Coote
Priest Andrii Gavalin presides over the funeral of Eugene Bogdanov, 35, in Bucha, Ukraine, on May 10. Bogdanov went missing two months ago. His wife, Natalia Bogdanova, was searching for him throughout the Kyiv and Bucha regions when his body was found at a morgue in Belaya Tserkov on May 9. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The United States and its European allies on Tuesday blamed Russia for a cyberattack launched an hour ahead of the Kremlin's February invasion of Ukraine that targeted a U.S. communications company operating in Kyiv, causing damage throughout the continent.

The United States, Britain and the European Union on behalf of its member states blamed Russia for the Feb. 24 attack targeting a satellite network operated by Viasat.

Advertisement

The attack, they said, not only disrupted Ukrainian command and control during the invasion but caused indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across Ukrainian public authorities, businesses and users as well as impacted wind farms and Internet users in Central Europe.

Viasat has said that tens of thousands of terminals were damaged beyond repair because of the attack.

RELATED Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together

"This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia's continued pattern of irresponsible behavior in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Josep Borrell, the high representative for the European Union, said in a statement.

The nations said the attack was launched an hour before Russia's major invasion of Ukraine began with the primary target being Kyiv's military but its impact wasn't limited to the battlefield.

Advertisement

"This is clear and shocking evidence of a deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine, which had significant consequences on ordinary people and businesses in Ukraine and across Europe," Britain's foreign secretary, Liz Truss, said in a statement, stating the assessment was based on British and U.S. intelligence.

RELATED U.S. official warns Putin is preparing for 'prolonged conflict' in Ukraine

Borrell highlighted during a press conference that this cyberattack proves the "multiple layers of aggression and hybrid warfare that Russia is leading against Ukraine."

The nations also confirmed that Russia has been behind a series of cyberattacks since the invasion began with British and U.S. intelligence showing they began at least in January in advance of Russia's invasion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that for months leading up to the invasion Russia targeted Ukraine with website defacements and conducted denial-of-service attacks as well as deployed attacks to delete data from government and private computers.

RELATED U.S. suspends tariffs on Ukrainian steel imports

He said they have assessed that Russian military cyberoperators in January deployed multiple families of destructive wiper malware on Ukrainian government and private sector computers.

The assessment confirms a report published late last month by Microsoft detailing Russian cyberattacks its experts had observed affecting Ukraine in the past few months.

Advertisement

The report states that its threat intelligence center in January had discovered wiper malware in more than a dozen networks in Ukraine and that at least six Russia-aligned threat actors had conducted at least 237 operations against Ukraine since before the invasion began.

Microsoft also details how Russia has since been conducting cyberattacks in concert with its ground invasion.

The announcement Tuesday was made as cybersecurity leaders from the Five Eyes security pact met in Newport, Britain, to discus such threats.

Early this month, Britain announced it had uncovered a large-scale disinformation campaign launched by Russia targeting world leaders and Kremlin critics across social media platforms.

Latest Headlines

Haitian gang leader indicted in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Haitian gang leader indicted in U.S. for kidnapping 17 missionaries
May 10 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday indicted a man accused of being the leader of a notorious Haitian gang with charges connected to the kidnapping of 17 missionaries in October.
Rep. Tom Reed announces resignation following sexual misconduct accusation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. Tom Reed announces resignation following sexual misconduct accusation
May 10 (UPI) -- Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress seven months early on Tuesday, after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year.
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
May 10 (UPI) -- Carvana, the online used car retailer known for its car "vending machines," plans to lay off 2,500 employees while its executives will forgo the remainder of their 2022 salaries.
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean
The Atlantic Ocean claimed two more beachfront homes along North Carolina's famous Outer Banks Tuesday.
Apple discontinuing iPod production
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Apple discontinuing iPod production
May 10 (UPI) -- After more than 20 years, Apple announced Tuesday that it will end production of its iPod.
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban
May 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would undo Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if his effort to purchase the company is completed.
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
May 10 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "bring a drastic change" to Europe during a meeting Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
May 10 (UPI) -- Casey White, an escaped inmate from an Alabama jail, said he planned a shootout with authorities that captured him and former corrections officer Vicky White.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
May 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery by a Boston Municipal Court judge Tuesday afternoon.
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
May 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday while other major indexes regained losses in a volatile day of trading.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement