May 10, 2022 / 2:52 PM

Volatile markets rebound from midday slide

By Danielle Haynes
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The major U.S. stock indexes made back nearly all of their losses Tuesday afternoon after taking major plunges earlier in the day amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading at 32,372 at 2 p.m., up from an intraday low of 31,897 at midday. The index, fueled by rallies from Intel (3%) and Salesforce (3.84%), was up 0.28% from opening.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 1.84% for the day, trading at 11,859 after an intraday low of 11,578. The S&P 500 was up 1.14% at 4,031 after an intraday drop to 3,963.

The 10-year treasury note saw a similar slide, but as of 2 p.m. it fell to 2.97% from 3.08%.

According to MarketWatch, Microsoft (2.55%) and Apple (2.26%) also contributed to the late-day gains.

The volatile day comes amid a new report from the New York Federal Reserve indicating that household borrowing increased 1.7% to $15.84 trillion in the first quarter of the year. An increase in mortgage debt by $250 billion fueled the overall credit increase, climbing by 10% to $11.18 trillion in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, last week, the Federal Reserve increased the benchmark interest rate by half a point in an effort to curb inflation.

The Biden administration on Tuesday laid out a plan to halt inflation and the rising cost of energy in the United States.

"My plan is to lower everyday costs for hard-working Americans and lower the deficit by asking large corporations and the wealthiest Americans to not engage in price gouging and to pay their fair share in taxes," President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House.

"The Republican plan is to increase taxes on the middle-class families, let billionaires and large companies off the hook as they raise prices and reap profits in record amounts. And it's really that simple."

