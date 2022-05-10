Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 10, 2022 / 5:44 PM

Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial

By Simon Druker
1/3
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
Former celebrity chef Mario Batali was found not guilty Tuesday of indecent assault, stemming from a 2017 incident at a Boston restaurant in which a woman accused him of groping her. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery by a Boston Municipal Court judge Tuesday afternoon.

Batali, 61, was accused of groping and forcibly kissing a woman at a Boston restaurant in March 2017 and was formally charged in 2019.

Advertisement

The former TV personality had elected to face trial by judge, rather than jury. He also faces a civil trial over the same incident.

Judge James Stanton found Batali's behavior on the night in question "not befitting of a public person of his stature."

The judge also found Batali's accuser had "significant credibility issues" supporting the "contention that her motive was financial gain."

The celebrity chef stepped away from day-to-day operations of his restaurant empire, as well as his co-hosting position on the lifestyle program. The Chew, in late 2017 after sexual harassment allegations against him came to light.

Batali then sold his entire stake in a group of restaurants he shared with the Bastianich family in 2019, after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.

On Monday, Natali Tene testified she ended up taking pictures with Batali at the restaurant, when he began groping her out of the frame of the camera.

Advertisement

"He has his face pressed up against mine and he's pulling my body closer to his," Tene testified.

"He's kissing the side of my face. He has his other arm wrapped behind me. His hands were in sensitive areas, touching me, touching my body. It was like a selfie, but other things were happening simultaneously. His other hand that can't be seen is touching my body in sensitive areas."

District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement, While we're disappointed in the judge's verdict, my office will not waiver in our support for the victim in this case. It can be incredibly difficult for a victim to disclose a sexual assault.

"When the individual who committed such an abhorrent act is in a position of power or celebrity, the decision to report an assault can become all the more challenging and intimidating.

"I'm grateful that the victim in this case made the decision to come forward, and to every survivor of sexual assault who makes that difficult decision.

"My office is available to anyone who has experienced sexual violence in Suffolk County to ensure that are met with the level of compassion and care they deserve and that they have access to the services and resources they may need."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
May 10 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "bring a drastic change" to Europe during a meeting Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
May 10 (UPI) -- Casey White, an escaped inmate from an Alabama jail, said he planned a shootout with authorities that captured him and former corrections officer Vicky White.
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
May 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday while other major indexes regained losses in a volatile day of trading.
Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1
May 10 (UPI) -- Household borrowing increased 1.7% to $15.84 trillion in the first quarter of this year despite exploding inflation, the New York Federal Reserve said Tuesday.
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
May 10 (UPI) -- For the third time in four years, a noose was found Sunday evening on Stanford University's campus in Palo Alto, CA.
Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights
May 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, one of the few Democrats in the upper chamber with a more conservative view on abortion, said Tuesday that he'll support codifying the Roe vs. Wade decision in federal law.
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
May 10 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Capitol Hill Tuesday that global fiscal growth is volatile due to the ripple impact of COVID-19 and cautioned that banning abortion in the U.S. would also create economic harm.
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
May 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a plan on Tuesday that makes clear the problem of rising inflation and lays out steps to control rising energy prices, as well as lower the federal deficit.
Tesla recalls nearly 130,000 vehicles tied to overheating touchscreens
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tesla recalls nearly 130,000 vehicles tied to overheating touchscreens
May 10 (UPI) -- Automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 130,000 vehicles to fix an overheating issue tied to the infotainment screens on certain models.
Andy Warhol's 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' sells for record $195M at auction
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Andy Warhol's 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' sells for record $195M at auction
May 10 (UPI) -- A famous silkscreen artwork by Andy Warhol of screen legend Marilyn Monroe has sold for close to $200 million and set a new record for any piece of art sold by an American artist at auction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement