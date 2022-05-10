Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 10, 2022 / 1:03 PM

Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies on Tuesday before the Senate banking committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Capitol Hill Tuesday that global fiscal growth is volatile and uneven due to the ripple impact of COVID-19 around the world and the Russian war in Ukraine -- and cautioned that banning abortion in the United States would also create economic harm.

Appearing before the Senate banking committee to outline the Treasury's budget needs, Yellen said that both global events are the two main outside factors affecting the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

Although the domestic economy has made strides in the two years since the arrival of the pandemic, the Treasury chief told the panel that it's still deeply ingrained in world markers and the fighting in Ukraine is disrupting the normal flow of business.

"There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the pandemic," Yellen said. "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further increased economic uncertainty."

Advertisement
RELATED Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited to 2022 G20 summit

"The U.S. financial system has continued to function in an orderly manner, though valuations of some assets remain high compared with historical values," she added. "We stand firmly with the people of Ukraine and have implemented an unprecedented suite of sanctions on Russia that have been implemented by financial institutions."

Yellen, who was the first chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, said at Tuesday's hearing that she'd expect that overturning Roe vs. Wade would lead to fewer women in the workforce and harm to the U.S. economy. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI

Yellen, who was the first chairwoman of the Federal Reserve under President Barack Obama between 2014 and 2018, also told lawmakers on the panel that overturning the Supreme Court's landmark abortion ruling in Roe vs. Wade would have an unforeseen negative impact economically.

"I believe that eliminating the right of women to make decisions about whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades," she said.

RELATED U.S. announces action to curb attempts to evade Russian sanctions

Yellen explained that legalized abortion led to noticeable increases in female participation in the U.S. workforce -- and that striking down the 1973 ruling could have a similar impact in reverse.

Advertisement

Yellen was asked about her opinion on the issue in light of a leaked Supreme Court opinion last week that indicated the court is planning to overturn the Roe vs. Wade decision. If the high court dismisses the ruling, each state would have to determine on their own whether the practice is legal. A number of Republican-led states like Texas, Missouri and Iowa have already moved to ban abortion.

"Denying women access to abortion increases their odds of living in poverty or need for public assistance," she said.

RELATED Janet Yellen: Ukraine war will have 'enormous' global economic impact

Yellen was also asked about rising inflation in the United States, and said that rising prices in the United States may be at or near its peak. She said the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates last week should begin to show dividends soon -- but cautioned that a new round of COVID-19 lockdowns in China could revive the same supply chain issues that disrupted the global economy for nearly two years.

Similarly, the Treasury chief pointed to climate change as another area that could significantly impact the U.S. and world economies without measures to mitigate its impact.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., pushed back against that assessment -- instead pointing to cybersecurity as a more significant concern.

Advertisement

This week in Washington

Lisa Monaco, deputy attorney general, speaks during the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Police Executives Forum on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
May 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a plan on Tuesday that makes clear the problem of rising inflation and lays out steps to control rising energy prices, as well as lower the federal deficit.
Andy Warhol's 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' sells for record $195M at auction
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Andy Warhol's 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' sells for record $195M at auction
May 10 (UPI) -- A famous silkscreen artwork by Andy Warhol of screen legend Marilyn Monroe has sold for close to $200 million and set a new record for any piece of art sold by an American artist at auction.
Gas prices hit new record high in U.S.; up 26 cents over past month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gas prices hit new record high in U.S.; up 26 cents over past month
May 10 (UPI) -- The average cost of gasoline in the United States has risen to the highest mark on record and could go even higher with the traditionally busy summer months ahead.
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
May 10 (UPI) -- Football legend Brett Favre, retired professional wrestler Ted DiBiase and more than two dozen other people and companies have been sued in Mississippi in a bid to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds.
Senate passes bill to expand security protection to families of Supreme Court justices
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate passes bill to expand security protection to families of Supreme Court justices
May 10 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have passed bipartisan legislation to expand security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices.
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
May 10 (UPI) -- A chemical engineer was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for conspiring to steal secret chemical formulas to create the coating inside of beverage cans and food containers for the benefit of China.
U.S. blacklists ISIS financial facilitator network
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. blacklists ISIS financial facilitator network
May 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday sanctioned a network of five ISIS financial facilitators accused of smuggling children from Syrian refugee camps to fight in their terrorism cause.
U.S. arrests third suspect in assassination of Haiti President Moise
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. arrests third suspect in assassination of Haiti President Moise
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday charged a former Haitian senator with conspiring to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moise, becoming the third person charged by U.S. authorities in the assassination plot.
CDC designates British Virgin Islands as "high" COVID-19 risk
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
CDC designates British Virgin Islands as "high" COVID-19 risk
May 9 (UPI) -- The CDC on Monday designated the British Virgin Islands as a "Level 3: COVID-19 High" risk for travelers, its highest designation based on new cases.
2022 Pulitzer Prize winners announced; Post cited for Jan. 6 coverage
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
2022 Pulitzer Prize winners announced; Post cited for Jan. 6 coverage
May 9 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced the 2022 Pulitzer Prizes recognizing excellence in journalism, books, drama and music.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate
Ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White dies from self-sustained injury after escape with inmate
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement