Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 25. The New York Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that household debt increased in the first quarter of 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Household borrowing increased 1.7% to $15.84 trillion in the first quarter of this year despite exploding inflation, the New York Federal Reserve said Tuesday. An increase in mortgage debt by $250 billion fueled the overall credit increase, climbing by 10% to $11.18 trillion in the first quarter. Advertisement

Credit card balances decreased over the first three months of the year to $71 billion but remained 9% higher than at the same time in 2021. Student loan debt increased $14 billion for an annual increase of 6.5%.

"The report shows a solid increase in total household debt in the first quarter of 2022, increasing by $266 billion," the Federal Reserve said in a statement. "Balances now stand $1.7 trillion higher than at the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic."

Andrew Haughwout, director of household and public policy research division at the New York Federal Reserve, said auto loan balances also increased over the same period.

"However, mortgage originations declined from the historically high volumes seen in 2021, reflecting an unwinding in the demand for refinances," Haughwout said.

The Fed said the current debt transitioning into delinquency increased "modestly for nearly all debt types but remains historically low."

"The delinquency transition rate for credit cards increased by 0.2 percentage point, while mortgages, auto loans, and home equity lines of credit all saw 0.1 percentage point increases," the Fed said. "Although the number of new foreclosures remains very low, there was as mall uptick in new foreclosures in [the first quarter of 2022]."