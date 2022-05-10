Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights

In a statement Tuesday, Casey said that he would support the effort in view of a leaked Supreme Court opinion last week that signaled the Supreme Court is preparing to strike down the court's ruling in Roe vs. Wade almost 50 years ago. That 1973 decision legalized abortion nationwide.
Casey said he made the decision after the leaked opinion and reports that congressional Republicans might seek a federal ban on abortions after six weeks.
"The real question of the moment is: Do you support a categorical ban on abortion?" Casey asked in a statement posted to Twitter.
"During my time in public office, I have never voted for -- nor do I support -- such a ban."
An abortion-rights activist holds her infant daughter outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3 after the leak of an opinion that indicates the high court will overturn Roe vs. Wade. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The bill would need 60 votes to dodge a filibuster in the Senate and there are only 50 Democrats or Democratic-voting members in the chamber. That means the bill would need 10 Republican supporters, none of whom have yet come forward to support the effort. President Joe Biden has already promised that he'd sign the bill.
Wednesday's Senate vote, then, will be more of a formal referendum on the issue -- publicly underscoring which senators support a woman's right to choose and which senators oppose it.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins abortion rights activists Tuesday outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the leak of a draft majority opinion suggesting the court would overturn Roe vs. Wade later this year. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo