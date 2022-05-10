Apple discontinuing iPod production

1/11

The original iPod (pictured) was introduced in 2001, while on Tuesday, Apple announced it is ending production of the portable media players, after more than 20 years. Image courtesy Apple

May 10 (UPI) -- After more than 20 years, Apple announced on Tuesday that it will end production of its iPod. The company released a statement saying the latest version of the portable media player would be the last. The iPod touch will be "available while supplies last," both in retail locations and online. Advertisement

Apple introduced the first iPod in October 2001, making it the oldest product to be retired by the company.

The California company launched the iPod Touch, resembling its iPhone, in 2007.

The latest version of the iPod was introduced in 2019.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry -- it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Apple Vice President Greg Joswiak said in a statement posted on the company's website.

"Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio -- there's no better way to enjoy, discover and experience music."

The decision does not affect the company's Apple Watch, iPhone or HomePod mini devices.