Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 10, 2022 / 8:12 PM

Apple discontinuing iPod production

By Simon Druker
1/11
Apple discontinuing iPod production
The original iPod (pictured) was introduced in 2001, while on Tuesday, Apple announced it is ending production of the portable media players, after more than 20 years. Image courtesy Apple

May 10 (UPI) -- After more than 20 years, Apple announced on Tuesday that it will end production of its iPod.

The company released a statement saying the latest version of the portable media player would be the last. The iPod touch will be "available while supplies last," both in retail locations and online.

Advertisement

Apple introduced the first iPod in October 2001, making it the oldest product to be retired by the company.

The California company launched the iPod Touch, resembling its iPhone, in 2007.

The latest version of the iPod was introduced in 2019.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry -- it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Apple Vice President Greg Joswiak said in a statement posted on the company's website.

"Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We've integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio -- there's no better way to enjoy, discover and experience music."

Advertisement

The decision does not affect the company's Apple Watch, iPhone or HomePod mini devices.

Read More

Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide 'Pose,' Lil Nas X win big, Judith Light, Wilson Cruz honored at GLAAD Media Awards Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban
May 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would undo Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if his effort to purchase the company is completed.
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
May 10 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "bring a drastic change" to Europe during a meeting Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
May 10 (UPI) -- Casey White, an escaped inmate from an Alabama jail, said he planned a shootout with authorities that captured him and former corrections officer Vicky White.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
May 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery by a Boston Municipal Court judge Tuesday afternoon.
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
May 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday while other major indexes regained losses in a volatile day of trading.
Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1
May 10 (UPI) -- Household borrowing increased 1.7% to $15.84 trillion in the first quarter of this year despite exploding inflation, the New York Federal Reserve said Tuesday.
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
May 10 (UPI) -- For the third time in four years, a noose was found Sunday evening on Stanford University's campus in Palo Alto, CA.
Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights
May 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, one of the few Democrats in the upper chamber with a more conservative view on abortion, said Tuesday that he'll support codifying the Roe vs. Wade decision in federal law.
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
May 10 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Capitol Hill Tuesday that global fiscal growth is volatile due to the ripple impact of COVID-19 and cautioned that banning abortion in the U.S. would also create economic harm.
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
May 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration unveiled a plan on Tuesday that makes clear the problem of rising inflation and lays out steps to control rising energy prices, as well as lower the federal deficit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement