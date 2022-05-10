Andy Warhol's 'Shot Sage Blue Marilyn' sells for record $195M at auction

Warhol's artwork was put up for sale by the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which said the profits would go to benefit the foundation. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of children by establishing support systems based on providing healthcare and educational programs.
Christie's said a few weeks ago that the Andy Warhol piece could fetch as much as $200 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"As the golden legend of the silver screen, Marilyn Monroe emerged as the perfect subject for Warhol," Christie's said in a statement. "Both exceedingly glamourous and abundantly tragic, her complex dual nature fascinated the pop artist.
"Like Warhol himself, Monroe's legacy unfolded as a rags-to-riches American saga, lending to her starstruck myth."
Christie's said in March that the Warhol piece -- described as one of the rarest and most transcendent images in existence -- would fetch close to $200 million.
Warhol produced a total of five versions of the painting between 1962 and 1964, each using a different shade of bright colors and silk-screening technique. The process was so difficult and time-consuming that Warhol never returned to it.