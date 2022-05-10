Trending
May 10, 2022 / 10:36 PM

Rep. Tom Reed announces resignation following sexual misconduct accusation

By Daniel Uria
Rep. Tom Reed announces resignation following sexual misconduct accusation
Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., announced his resignation from Congress seven months early on Tuesday, after he was accused of sexual misconduct last year. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., announced his resignation Tuesday, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Reed declared the end of his time in Congress seven months before his final term was originally set to conclude in a speech on the House floor.

"After almost 12 years in Congress, today is my last day," Reed said. "It has been an honor to serve with you all from both parties. I love this institution, as it still exemplifies what is best about our government. We are the people's House."

Nicolette Davis, a former lobbyist for an insurance company, last March accused Reed of sexually harassing her in 2017, rubbing her back and unclasping her bra while he was intoxicated during a gathering at a Minneapolis Irish pub following a day of ice fishing.

Reed initially said the account of his actions that night was inaccurate but later apologized, saying his "personal depiction of this event is irrelevant."

He said the incident occurred during a time in his life when he was "struggling" with alcohol addiction, for which he entered treatment that year and pledged he would not seek any elected office this year.

Reed did not address the allegations in his departure speech but condemned extremism and "petty political posturing" in Congress.

"I believe the current focus on extremism demands us to heed the words of Abraham Lincoln, uttered years ago, as we face a similar threat to our existence today," he said. "A house divided cannot stand, but I add, a house united will not fail."

Reed's early departure sets up a special election to fill his seat, which would require New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue a proclamation within 10 days calling for an election to be held 70-80 days later.

If Reed provides formal notification to Hochul on Wednesday, the election to fill his seat could be held between July 20 and Aug. 8.

