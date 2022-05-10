Trending
May 10, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Tesla recalls nearly 130,000 vehicles tied to overheating touchscreens

By Rich Klein
Tesla owner Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art last week, a day before his company announced a recall of some 130,000 vehicles due to infotainment screens that overheated. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Automaker Tesla is recalling nearly 130,000 vehicles to fix an overheating issue tied to the infotainment screens on certain models.

The company announced last week that certain 2021-2022 Model S, Model X, and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are running firmware that allows the infotainment CPU to overheat while preparing the vehicle's batteries for fast-charging.

"A lagging or restarting CPU may prevent the center screen from displaying the rearview camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a collision," Tesla wrote in its recall notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company, owned by Elon Musk, said on May 3 that it was starting to deploy a "firmware update that will improve the management of the CPU temperature and associated communications with elevated temperature operation. This remedy will mitigate temperature elevations in the CPU when the vehicle is fast charging or preparing to fast charge, which will prevent slow processing or restart."

Tesla said that as of May 2, it had identified 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports related to the touchscreen overheating problem.

"Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this condition," the company added.

In late April, Musk sold around $4 billion -- or 4.4 million shares -- of Tesla stock at an average price of $903.58 following his agreement to buy Twitter.

During the same month, Tesla Korea was ordered to recall 1,290 units of the Model S because faulty software in the control system turned on the backup light when the car was moving forward.

