Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 10, 2022 / 8:44 PM

Watch: Beachfront homes along Outer Banks, N.C., keep crumbling into the ocean

By Allison Finch, AccuWeather, Accuweather.com

The Atlantic Ocean claimed two more beachfront homes along North Carolina's famous Outer Banks Tuesday.

Dramatic video released by the Cape Hatteras National Seashore shows waves crashing on the crumbled homes on Hatteras Island, which is in Rodanthe, N.C.

Advertisement

One video even captured the shocking moment a house succumbed to the ocean as the high tide crept up Tuesday afternoon. The homes that fell into the Atlantic Tuesday aren't the first to collapse into the ocean and they won't be the last, according to local officials.

In a news release, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore confirmed the first house, located on Ocean Drive, was unoccupied when it collapsed early Tuesday morning before the sun rose. The second house, located adjacent to the first house on Ocean Drive, was also unoccupied when it fell into the ocean, according to a news release from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Advertisement
RELATED Major damage reported from confirmed tornado near Durham, N.C.

Beaches along all of Ocean Drive in Rodanthe have been closed to protect the public from the hazards associated with the collapsed home and the dangers of additional homes in the area also collapsing.

Just a few months ago, another Rodanthe home collapsed into the ocean and left a 15-mile-long trail of debris in the water. After the February incident, the National Park Services and county representatives held a public meeting in March to discuss the status of other homes that were in danger. It was determined that there were approximately nine additional homes in the Rodanthe area that were on the verge of collapsing, according to the Island Free Press.

"We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore," said David Hallac, the superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, in a social media post.

RELATED Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast

Dare County Commissioner Danny Couch reiterated that many people are aware of how dangerously close these houses are to falling into the ocean. He told AccuWeather in an interview that the storm that is sitting right offshore has led to higher-than-normal tides, which have only accelerated the process of these houses succumbing to the ocean.

Advertisement

"Beginning the first of the year, we knew that a loss of one or more houses was inevitable," said Couch. "We lost one in February and we lost another one [Tuesday morning] with this stationary weather system, and I anticipate there will be one to two more in the immediate future, if not before this system leaves our area."

As the storm continues to stall just offshore, flooding and high tides are still a concern in Rodanthe. The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning and high surf advisory, which will both be in effect until Thursday morning.

RELATED South Africa flood death tolls hits 443; dozens still missing

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will work closely with the homeowners to coordinate the cleanup of these two homes and are advising visitors to use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean as debris from these collapsed homes can be widely spread across Hatteras Island.

More and more homes are crumbling into the ocean because the erosion rate along the North Carolina coast is significantly high. In Rodanthe, the coastal erosion rate is about 6 feet per year, according to the Coastal Resource Commission's interactive map.

Prior to this year, the last home that was washed away was in 2020, which left a trail of debris along the shoreline. And nearly 10 years ago, in 2012, a beach house that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy collapsed into the ocean.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
May 10 (UPI) -- Carvana, the online used car retailer known for its car "vending machines," plans to lay off 2,500 employees while its executives will forgo the remainder of their 2022 salaries.
Apple discontinuing iPod production
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple discontinuing iPod production
May 10 (UPI) -- After more than 20 years, Apple announced Tuesday that it will end production of its iPod.
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent Twitter ban
May 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Tuesday said he would undo Twitter's permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if his effort to purchase the company is completed.
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden, Draghi say Russian invasion brings U.S., Italy closer together
May 10 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "bring a drastic change" to Europe during a meeting Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Escaped fugitive Casey White planned shootout with law enforcement
May 10 (UPI) -- Casey White, an escaped inmate from an Alabama jail, said he planned a shootout with authorities that captured him and former corrections officer Vicky White.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Celebrity chef Mario Batali not guilty in indecent assault trial
May 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery by a Boston Municipal Court judge Tuesday afternoon.
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow falls for fourth straight day; S&P, Nasdaq rebound from midday slide
May 10 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday while other major indexes regained losses in a volatile day of trading.
Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Report: Household borrowing increased 1.7% in Q1
May 10 (UPI) -- Household borrowing increased 1.7% to $15.84 trillion in the first quarter of this year despite exploding inflation, the New York Federal Reserve said Tuesday.
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Noose discovered hanging from tree at Stanford University
May 10 (UPI) -- For the third time in four years, a noose was found Sunday evening on Stanford University's campus in Palo Alto, CA.
Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Moderate Democratic Sen. Bob Casey says he'll vote for bill to guard abortion rights
May 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, one of the few Democrats in the upper chamber with a more conservative view on abortion, said Tuesday that he'll support codifying the Roe vs. Wade decision in federal law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Mississippi sues Brett Favre, dozens of others over welfare spending scheme
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Ex-Coca-Cola chemist sentenced to 14 years for stealing trade secrets for China
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Biden sells strategy to stop inflation, calls on Congress to help end reliance on foreign energy
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
Marcos clan returns to power in the Philippines with landslide presidential victory
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Yellen says letting states ban abortion would harm U.S. economy, 'set women back decades'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement