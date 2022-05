President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C.,, on Tuesday. Pool photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will "bring a drastic change" to Europe during a meeting Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The two leaders agreed that though Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could "split" the European Union and United States, the ties are still strong. Advertisement

"And, if anything, this war in Ukraine made them stronger," Draghi said.

"If Putin ever thought that he could divide us, he failed. There's no question about that."

During remarks ahead of a closed-door bilateral meeting, Draghi said Italy and the EU stand behind Ukraine. He called for an end to the violence and "this butchery that's happening."

Biden added that he believes "a strong European Union is in the interest of the United States."

"And the thing that I most appreciate about you is that our effort from the very beginning to bring NATO and the EU in lockstep.

"Putin really believed he could split us," he said. "And ... we've all stepped up."

