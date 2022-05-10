Trending
May 10, 2022 / 9:47 PM

Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries

By Daniel Uria
Carvana to lay off 2,500 employees; executives to forgo 2022 salaries
Carvana, the online used car retailer known for its car "vending machines," plans to lay off 2,500 employees while its executives will forgo the remainder of their 2022 salaries. Photo courtesy Carvana

May 10 (UPI) -- Online used car retailer Carvana plans to lay off 2,500 employees, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The company made the decision to make the cuts, which represent roughly 12% of its workforce, in response to macroeconomic factors that have "pushed automotive retail into recession," according to the filing.

"While Carvana is still growing, our growth is slower than what we originally prepared for in 2022, and we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of certain operations teams to better align with the current needs of the business," a Carvana representative told The Hill in a statement.

As a result of the cuts to its operations groups, Carvana plans to "transition operations away" from some of its logistics hubs as well as from its inspection and reconditioning center in Euclid, Ohio.

Carvana will offer four weeks of pay for each affected employee along with an additional week for every year they worked for the company.

In order to "help contribute to the severance pay for departing team members," Carvana said its executive team will forgo their salaries for the remainder of 2022.

The layoffs come weeks after Carvana reported a $506 million loss in the first quarter.

"We believe these decisions, while extremely difficult, will result in Carvana restoring a better balance between the sales volumes and staffing levels and facilitate Carvana returning to efficient growth on its mission to change the way people buy and sell cars," the filing stated.

Carvana this week also announced plans to spend $2.2 billion to acquire Adesa U.S., a physical vehicle auction business.

"This alignment with ADESA U.S. will further strengthen our foundation for growth and provide us with significant flexibility to execute our plan through a wide range of macroeconomic scenarios," Carvana founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said in a statement announcing the acquisition.

