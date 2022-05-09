Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2022 / 12:55 PM

London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19

By Ashley Williams
1/3
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
London Mayor Sadiq Khan and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are seen in New York City on Monday. Khan kicked off a tourism effort in the United States that will also take him to the West Coast this week. Photo courtesy London Mayor Sadiq Khan/Twitter

May 9 (UPI) -- Sadiq Khan is visiting the United States in a bid to drum up tourism dollars for London.

The mayor of London launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in New York City's Times Square on Monday -- the first stop of a five-day U.S. trip that's designed to encourage Americans to visit the British capital.

The "Let's Do London" campaign aims to lure global travelers and revive the city's tourism industry after two years of COVID-19. Khan launched the program in the United States on his sixth anniversary of taking office.

"I'm heading to the U.S. this week to encourage our American friends to experience everything London has to offer," Khan said in a tweet on Sunday. "From the East to the West Coast, I'll be banging the drum for our city and making some major announcements."

Monday's event in Times Square featured a performance from the cast of British musical, Six, and a formal presentation of the Coldstream Guards, the British Army's oldest continuously serving regular regiment.

Khan said in a tweet a few days ago that the tourism campaign has generated almost $100 million over the past year.

On Monday, he met with New York City mayor Eric Adams on the first leg of his tour, which will also take him to San Francisco and Los Angeles this week.

Another goal of the program is to strengthen economic and cultural ties and drive investment between Britain and the United States, Khan's office said.

The London mayor plans to discuss several issues with U.S. officials on his trip, including post-pandemic economic recovery, air quality improvement, climate crisis solutions and fighting crime.

Items on the British calendar to lure tourists to London this year include Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, the Notting Hill Carnival and Hyde Park performances by British musical icons Adele, Elton John and the Rolling Stones.

The transatlantic trip is Khan's first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

