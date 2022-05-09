Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman

By Adam Schrader
1/4
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
Police surround the area and close down streets in Times Square after a car rams into pedestrians in New York City on May 18, 2017. The trial for the man who drove through crowds of tourists in Times Square killing one woman and injuring 22 other people has started in a state court in New York City nearly five years after his arrest. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The trial for the man who drove through crowds of tourists in Times Square killing one woman and injuring 22 other people has started in a state court in New York City nearly five years after his arrest.

Richard Rojas, a 31-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, was arrested in 2017 after he barreled his Honda Accord down a sidewalk along Seventh Avenue between West 42nd Street and West 45th Street before crashing into protective barriers on May 18, 2017.

Advertisement

Opening arguments were expected to begin before Judge Daniel Conviser in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan around 9:15 a.m. EDT, court records show.

Rojas was indicted by a grand jury and charged with 29 counts including murder for "depraved indifference" for the death of Alyssa Elsman, an 18-year-old who was on a family trip when she was killed, according to the indictment obtained by United Press International.

RELATED Texas magistrate issues arrest warrant for former NFL star Earl Thomas

His charges also included numerous counts of felony assault for recklessly causing physical injury and injury through risk of death, including for the injury of Elsman's 13-year-old sister Ava.

"Rojas' action in driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed for three blocks at midday in perhaps the most populous area of Manhattan is indeed a quintessential example of the depraved indifference mental state," the indictment reads.

Advertisement

Photos taken by a UPI photographer after the incident showed the maroon Honda Accord partially on its side with severe damage.

RELATED Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office noted in the indictment that Rojas' defense team does not dispute the facts of the case and intends "to offer a psychiatric defense."

Rojas allegedly told police that he had smoked marijuana laced with PCP, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Times after his arrest.

PCP, also known as angel dust, has hallucinogenic effects that can cause users to become delusional and paranoid, resembling symptoms associated with schizophrenia, the now-shuttered National Drug Intelligence Center has said.

RELATED White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week

"I wanted to kill them," Rojas allegedly told a traffic enforcement officer after the incident.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Times in 2017 that Rojas had reported hearing voices and experiencing hallucinations.

Just days before the Times Square rampage, Rojas was arrested after he threatened a man who had gone to his apartment to help him notarize documents with a knife and accused him of trying to steal his identity. He had previously been arrested twice for driving while intoxicated.

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign new aid for Ukraine on Monday after it was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate and House last month.
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- The mayor of London launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in New York City's Times Square on Monday -- the first stop of a five-day U.S. trip that's designed to encourage Americans to visit the British capital.
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
May 9 (UPI) -- The national average for gas in the United States has risen to just a penny shy of the high mark set in March, mainly due to the rising cost of crude oil and rising demand ahead of the busy summer driving season.
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
May 9 (UPI) -- Meta opens its first brick-and-mortar retail space on its campus in Burlingame, Calif., today.
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
May 9 (UPI) -- As demonstrators gather near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of a scheduled vote in Congress on abortion rights this week, the White House is calling on activists to refrain from violence.
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
May 9 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has joined world diplomats in condemning a new mandate from the Taliban requiring Afghan women to cover their faces in public.
Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week
May 9 (UPI) -- For the second time in a week, authorities in Nevada say that human remains have been found at Lake Mead -- this time by a couple of women who were paddleboarding on the west side of the lake.
New Mexico wildfire exceeds 176,000 acres; officials urge residents to evacuate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New Mexico wildfire exceeds 176,000 acres; officials urge residents to evacuate
May 9 (UPI) -- A wildfire in New Mexico has reached 176,273 acres in size prompting officials to plead with residents to evacuate their homes.
3 dead after shooting at Atlanta-area condo complex; gunman at large
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 dead after shooting at Atlanta-area condo complex; gunman at large
May 9 (UPI) -- Police in Atlanta are looking for at least one assailant on Monday who shot several people at a condo complex, killing three of them.
Biden to detail effort to lower Internet costs, boost speeds for millions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to detail effort to lower Internet costs, boost speeds for millions
May 9 (UPI) -- The White House said Monday that President Joe Biden will announce a deal with leading Internet providers to lower costs and increase broadband speeds for millions through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Leni Robredo looking for a people-powered Philippine election upset
Leni Robredo looking for a people-powered Philippine election upset
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Taiwan reports national-record 44,361 COVID-19 cases amid first spike
Taiwan reports national-record 44,361 COVID-19 cases amid first spike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement