May 9, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn

By Don Jacobson
1/4
Traders work at the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on Monday. The Dow fell more than 500 points to start the day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Wall Street's selloff spilled over into a second week on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled lower amid fresh worries over inflation and tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The Dow fell by as many as 650 points early in Monday's session before rebounding somewhat. By 2 p.m. EDT the blue-chip index was down about 440 points, or 1.4%.

By the same time, the S&P 500 was down a little more than 100 points, about 2.6%, and the Nasdaq index was down about 450, or about 3.8%.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield reached its highest level in more than three years, trading well above 3%.

The latest downturn began the new week on a negative note following a fifth straight weekly decline for the S&P 500 on Friday.

Over the past year, the Dow is down by about 2,300 points -- about 6.6% -- and Monday brought its lowest level in more than a year. The last time the Dow was at 32,400 was March 2021.

The Dow, however, remains still markedly ahead of where it was after COVID-19 arrived in early 2020, when it sunk to below 19,200. The index has been on a steady rise in the 26 months since then.

A board on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow down by more than 400 points, on Wall Street in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Most of the slide on Wall Street in recent months is due to policy actions by the Federal Reserve, which has eased off or ended some of the emergency measures it implemented after the arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020. Last week, the Fed hiked interest rates by a half-point in a bid to corral rising inflation.

Inflation, which accelerated to 8.5% in March -- the highest since 1981 -- along with rising interest rates, rising oil and food prices due to the war in Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 policies are combining to weigh on the market, analysts said.

A brief market rally last week after the Federal Reserve followed through on plans to hike interest rates by only a half-point quickly dissipated and was followed by the "real deal" of uncertainty, Eric Diton of the Wealth Alliance told Yahoo Finance.

"Yes, we know the Fed's going to hike," he said. "How many times they're going to hike? There's a huge disparity between where rates are and where the inflation rate is. Is the Fed going to have to get up to 6% or 7%, or is inflation going to come down, they're going to meet in the middle?

"That uncertainty is one of the big factors that's driving this market to continue to come down."

"We expect markets to remain volatile, with risks skewed to the downside as stagflation risks continue to increase," Barclays' Maneesh Deshpande wrote in a note obtained by CNBC. "While we cannot discount sharp bear market rallies, we think upside is limited."

Stocks across Europe and much of Asia were also down on Monday.

Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced an agreement with 20 of the country's leading Internet providers to lower costs and increase broadband speeds for millions of Americans through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers' expectations about how quickly inflation will rise in the next 12 months have moderated but their longer-term sentiment has worsened, a Federal Reserve survey showed Monday.
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
May 9 (UPI) -- A small group of U.S. collectors and creators will display their non-fungible tokens this week on Instagram, the social networking service's chief confirmed in a video on Monday.
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
May 9 (UPI) -- The trial for the man who drove through crowds of tourists in Times Square killing one woman and injuring 22 other people has started in a state court in New York City nearly five years after his arrest.
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign new aid for Ukraine on Monday after it was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate and House last month.
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- The mayor of London launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in New York City's Times Square on Monday -- the first stop of a five-day U.S. trip that's designed to encourage Americans to visit the British capital.
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
May 9 (UPI) -- The national average for gas in the United States has risen to just a penny shy of the high mark set in March, mainly due to the rising cost of crude oil and rising demand ahead of the busy summer driving season.
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
May 9 (UPI) -- Meta opens its first brick-and-mortar retail space on its campus in Burlingame, Calif., today.
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
May 9 (UPI) -- As demonstrators gather near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of a scheduled vote in Congress on abortion rights this week, the White House is calling on activists to refrain from violence.
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
May 9 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has joined world diplomats in condemning a new mandate from the Taliban requiring Afghan women to cover their faces in public.
Leni Robredo looking for a people-powered Philippine election upset
Leni Robredo looking for a people-powered Philippine election upset
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Taiwan reports national-record 44,361 COVID-19 cases amid first spike
Taiwan reports national-record 44,361 COVID-19 cases amid first spike
Advertisement

