Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2022 / 3:11 PM

Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram

By Sommer Brokaw
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
Social media mobile app icons are shown on a smartphone for social networking on the go. File Photo by Twin Design/Shutterstock

May 9 (UPI) -- A small group of U.S. collectors and creators will display their non-fungible tokens this week on Instagram, the social networking service's chief confirmed in a video on Monday.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a video posted to his Twitter page that the move was part of the social networking's service's goal to support creators ability to make a profit.

Advertisement

"Creators are incredibly important to Instagram, but one of the challenging things that we need to solve as an industry is how to help creators make a living doing what they love," Mosseri said in the video.

"We think one really interesting opportunity for a subset of creators is NFTs -- the idea of owning a unique digital item. So, what we're starting with this week is the ability for creators and people to share NFTs that they've made or that they've bought either in Feed or in Stories or in messaging," Mosseri said.

RELATED Receipt for invisible artwork auctioned for nearly $1.2 million

"It's a limited number of people to start, and there's a lot more functionality that we're going to need to build over time, but we wanted to start small and learn from the community," he added.

Advertisement

Mosseri was also transparent in the video about tension between Instagram and the decentralized ethos of Web3, which he said was another reason to start with a small group.

"I want to acknowledge upfront that NFTs and blockchain technologies and Web3 more broadly are all about distributing trust, distributing power," Mosseri said. "But Instagram is fundamentally a centralized platform, so there's a tension there."

RELATED Jack Dorsey's $2.9M NFT tweet hits top bid of $277 at close of auction

CEO Mark Zuckerberg of Instagram's parent company Meta confirmed that the company will start testing digital collectibles on Instagram this week in a Facebook post, adding that similar functionality is coming to Facebook soon.

RELATED Vladimir Putin, czar of macho politics, threatened by gender, sexuality rights

Latest Headlines

Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced an agreement with 20 of the country's leading Internet providers to lower costs and increase broadband speeds for millions of Americans through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers' expectations about how quickly inflation will rise in the next 12 months have moderated but their longer-term sentiment has worsened, a Federal Reserve survey showed Monday.
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
May 9 (UPI) -- Wall Street's sell-off spilled over into a second week on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled lower amid fresh worries over inflation and tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy. 
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
May 9 (UPI) -- The trial for the man who drove through crowds of tourists in Times Square killing one woman and injuring 22 other people has started in a state court in New York City nearly five years after his arrest.
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign new aid for Ukraine on Monday after it was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate and House last month.
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- The mayor of London launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in New York City's Times Square on Monday -- the first stop of a five-day U.S. trip that's designed to encourage Americans to visit the British capital.
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
May 9 (UPI) -- The national average for gas in the United States has risen to just a penny shy of the high mark set in March, mainly due to the rising cost of crude oil and rising demand ahead of the busy summer driving season.
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
May 9 (UPI) -- Meta opens its first brick-and-mortar retail space on its campus in Burlingame, Calif., today.
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
May 9 (UPI) -- As demonstrators gather near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of a scheduled vote in Congress on abortion rights this week, the White House is calling on activists to refrain from violence.
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
May 9 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has joined world diplomats in condemning a new mandate from the Taliban requiring Afghan women to cover their faces in public.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Leni Robredo looking for a people-powered Philippine election upset
Leni Robredo looking for a people-powered Philippine election upset
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement