Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week

After the second discovery of human remains at Lake Mead over the weekend, authorities say that there may be yet more grisly discoveries in the lake due to the low water level this year. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

At first, they thought it was an animal carcass -- but they called park rangers when they spotted a human jawbone. Callville Bay is located on the northwestern part of Lake Mead.

Authorities retrieved the body and it's being examined by the Clark County coroner. A cause of death wasn't immediately known, but officials are not treating the death as a homicide.

The grisly discovery is the second at Lake Mead in about a week.

Another set of human remains were found on May 1 stuffed inside a barrel near Hemenway Harbor, which is on the far southwestern part of the lake.

The decomposed remains belonged to a man who investigators believe was killed sometime between the mid-1970s and early 1980s, due to some of the clothing that was found.

Police said the man, who was not immediately identified, was killed with a gunshot wound.

After the second discovery over the weekend, authorities say that there may be yet more discoveries of human remains in the lake due to the low water level.

The water level at Lake Mead, which covers parts of Nevada and Arizona, has fallen to below 1,100 feet -- its lowest level since it was created in the late 1930s -- due to extreme drought conditions. Lake Powell, which spans parts of Utah and Arizona, also has low water levels so far this year.