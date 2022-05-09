Trending
May 9, 2022 / 12:04 PM

Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store

By Sommer Brokaw
A retail store operated by Facebook's parent company Meta sits Sunday poised to open to the public in Burlingame, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Meta opens its first brick-and-mortar retail space on its campus in Burlingame, Calif., today.

The Meta Store will allow customers to test its hardware, such as virtual reality headsets.

The roughly 1,550-square-foot store operating from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT Monday through Friday on Meta's campus located at 322 Airport Blvd in Burlingame, will also have interactive demos where customers can try out Meta Quest 2 immersive virtual reality headsets.

The Quest 2 demo has its own area where customers can try out virtual reality games like Beat Saber, Real VR Fishing, and a boxing game Supernatural on a large, wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what they are seeing in the headset.

Customers will also get a 30-second clip of their virtual reality experience to take home.

They can also make video calls to retail associates with Meta Portal and check out Smart Camera, which automatically pans and zooms to keep up with action shots, and Story Time, which brings stories to life with music, animation and augmented reality effects.

Customers can also check out Ray-Ban Stories through interactive demos. The Ray-Ban first-generation smart glasses allow people to take photos or record videos through the click of a button, and listen to music or podcasts and take phone calls without taking out their phone.

"Once people experience the technology, they can gain a better appreciation for it," Martin Gilliard, head of Meta Store, said in a statement. "If we did our job right, people should leave and tell their friends, 'You've got to check out the Meta Store.'"

Customers will be able to purchase Quest 2 accessories and portal devices at the store, and if they're interested in Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses retail associates will be available to help them order them directly from Ray-Ban.com.

