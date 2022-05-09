New charges filed against ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White in escape scheme

Former Alabama jailer Vicky White now faces forgery and identity theft charges in connection with the escape of murder suspect Casey Cole White last month. File Photo via Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities said Monday they have filed new charges against former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, now believed to be on the run with an escaped capital murder suspect. Lauderdale, Ala., County Sheriff Rick Singleton said White, 46, now faces felony charges of second-degree forgery and identity theft, CNN and AL.com reported. Advertisement

The sheriff said the charges stem from her alleged purchase of a 2007 Ford Edge used in her April 29 getaway with escaped inmate Casey Cole White.

The ex-jailer was previously charged with permitting and/or aiding in an escape, also a felony.

The duo, which has been on the run for nearly 11 days, left the Lauderdale County Jail, allegedly en route to court for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation was scheduled, however, and the couple disappeared after the leaving the jail.

The Ford Edge was found abandoned by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, about two hours north of Lauderdale County.

A new video released by authorities on Saturday shows Vicky White in a hotel just hours before the pair's disappearance.

The surveillance footage, recorded around 5:21 a.m. on April 29, came from a Quality Inn in Florence, Ala., next to a shopping center at which she had parked the getaway car before she allegedly helping Casey White escape.

Casey White's escape is believed to have been "orchestrated" with Vicky White playing a role, Singleton said. The two are not related.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and up to $5,000 for Vicky White.

