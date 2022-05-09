Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2022 / 5:25 PM

New charges filed against ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White in escape scheme

By Don Jacobson
New charges filed against ex-Ala. jailer Vicky White in escape scheme
Former Alabama jailer Vicky White now faces forgery and identity theft charges in connection with the escape of murder suspect Casey Cole White last month. File Photo via Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities said Monday they have filed new charges against former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White, now believed to be on the run with an escaped capital murder suspect.

Lauderdale, Ala., County Sheriff Rick Singleton said White, 46, now faces felony charges of second-degree forgery and identity theft, CNN and AL.com reported.

Advertisement

The sheriff said the charges stem from her alleged purchase of a 2007 Ford Edge used in her April 29 getaway with escaped inmate Casey Cole White.

The ex-jailer was previously charged with permitting and/or aiding in an escape, also a felony.

RELATED Video shows Vicky White at Quality Inn hours before disappearing with inmate

The duo, which has been on the run for nearly 11 days, left the Lauderdale County Jail, allegedly en route to court for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation was scheduled, however, and the couple disappeared after the leaving the jail.

The Ford Edge was found abandoned by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, about two hours north of Lauderdale County.

A new video released by authorities on Saturday shows Vicky White in a hotel just hours before the pair's disappearance.

RELATED Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer

The surveillance footage, recorded around 5:21 a.m. on April 29, came from a Quality Inn in Florence, Ala., next to a shopping center at which she had parked the getaway car before she allegedly helping Casey White escape.

Advertisement

Casey White's escape is believed to have been "orchestrated" with Vicky White playing a role, Singleton said. The two are not related.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and up to $5,000 for Vicky White.

RELATED Alabama authorities issue arrest warrant for corrections officer in inmate escape

Latest Headlines

Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort
May 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee couple and man from Florida were identified Monday as the three Americans found dead in their rooms last week at a luxury Bahamas resort.
Clearview AI agrees to stop selling facial recognition database to private entities
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Clearview AI agrees to stop selling facial recognition database to private entities
May 9 (UPI) -- Clearview AI on Monday agreed to no longer sell its facial recognition database to private entities in the United States as part of a legal settlement with the ACLU in Illinois.
President Joe Biden signs Ukrainian 'lend-lease' aid package
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs Ukrainian 'lend-lease' aid package
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday signed new a new "lend-lease" military and economic aid package for Ukraine after the measure was passed overwhelmingly by Congress last month.
Microsoft beefs up cybersecurity after surge in threats
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft beefs up cybersecurity after surge in threats
May 9 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Monday that it will beef up security following a surge in cybercrime over the last year.
Roscosmos boss calls to hold Elon Musk 'accountable' for supporting Ukraine 'fascists'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Roscosmos boss calls to hold Elon Musk 'accountable' for supporting Ukraine 'fascists'
May 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk has responded after Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos, sent a message to Russian media accusing him of supporting "fascist forces" in Ukraine.
Justice Department investigates mental health startup Cerebral for misleading ads
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department investigates mental health startup Cerebral for misleading ads
May 9 (UPI) -- The United States Department of Justice launched an investigation into Cerebral, a mental health startup facing scrutiny for its advertising and prescribing practices for controlled substances.
U.S. suspends tariffs on Ukrainian steel imports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. suspends tariffs on Ukrainian steel imports
May 9 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Monday it is temporarily suspending 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year in a bid to boost the besieged nation's economic strength.
Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced an agreement with 20 of the country's leading Internet providers to lower costs and increase broadband speeds for millions of Americans through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April
May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers' expectations about how quickly inflation will rise in the next 12 months have moderated but their longer-term sentiment has worsened, a Federal Reserve survey showed Monday.
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
May 9 (UPI) -- A small group of U.S. collectors and creators will display their non-fungible tokens this week on Instagram, the social networking service's chief confirmed in a video on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
Putin blames West, NATO for fighting in Ukraine during Victory Day speech
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
U.N. agency head resigns amid investments probe
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Anonymous donor pays remaining tuition of graduating students at a Texas college
Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week
Another human body found at Lake Mead in Nevada; 2nd in a week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement