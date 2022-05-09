Police identify 3 American guests found dead at Bahamas resort

The Royal Bahamas Police identified the dead as a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida. File Photo by Kim/ Wikimedia Commons

May 9 (UPI) -- A Tennessee couple and man from Florida were identified Monday as the three Americans found dead in their rooms last week at a luxury Bahamas resort. Michael Phillips, 68, his wife Robbie, 65, both of Tennessee, and Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were identified as the guests found dead at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma, Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in a press update. Advertisement

A fourth American resort guest who was airlifted to a hospital was identified as Chiarella's 65-year-old wife, Donnis. She since has been transferred to Kendall Hospital in Miami, where her condition was upgraded from serious to fair, a hospital official told CNN.

Acting Bahamas Prime Minister Chester Cooper said Friday the bodies showed no signs of trauma, and foul play is not suspected in the deaths.

Rolle confirmed the two couples occupied separate villas at Sandals, an adults-only luxury facility that bills itself as the "ultimate romantic getaway."

A pathologist was expected to conduct autopsies on the deceased Monday, and forensic samples have been collected, the commissioner said.

"We are actively engaging a lab in Philadelphia to assist us in expediting the toxicological examinations of all of these samples," he said.

"Once those examinations are done, our pathologists will be able to provide us with an official report as to the exact cause of death and help us to determine exactly what has happened."

Authorities will be searching for possible contaminants in the victims' villas and on the grounds of the resort, Rolle said.

All of the deceased had reported feeling ill the night before they were found dead, he added.