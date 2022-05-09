3 dead after shooting at Atlanta-area condo complex; gunman at large

May 9 (UPI) -- Police in Atlanta are looking for at least one assailant on Monday who shot several people at a condo complex, killing three of them.

The gunfire occurred at the Brannon Hill Condominiums late on Sunday near Clarkston, just east of downtown Atlanta. Police said that six people were injured in the shooting.

Three of the victims died at the scene and two others were hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said. The condition of the other victim was not immediately known.

Police said they have not yet found the shooter or shooters.

A resident in the area of DeKalb County said that the condo complex has seen some criminal activity in the past, particularly at night.

Authorities did not immediately give a possible motive for the shooting.

Sunday's gunfire was the latest in what's been a bloody year so far for gun violence in the city.

Several teenagers were shot at an Atlanta restaurant last month and a woman shot a teenage girl in the face a week ago not far from the city in what police said was an incident of road rage.