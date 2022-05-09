Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2022 / 3:22 PM

Survey: Consumer expectations on inflation moderated in April

By Don Jacobson
Food prices have contributed to the sharpest spike in inflation since December 1981. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- U.S. consumers' expectations about how quickly inflation will rise in the next 12 months have moderated but their longer-term sentiment has worsened, a Federal Reserve survey showed Monday.

Consumers' median one-year inflation expectations fell to 6.3% in April, down from the 6.6% recorded in March's Survey of Consumer Expectations compiled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Center for Microeconomic Data.

Americans, however, showed more pessimism about the three-year horizon for inflation, where their expectations rose by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9%.

While still quite elevated by historical standards, both the near-term and long-term inflation expectations have dropped by 0.3% from their all-time highs, the Fed reported.

Inflation accelerated to 8.5% in March, the highest since December 1981. Excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, "core" inflation rose by 6.5%, marking the biggest 12-month change since August 1982.

The Federal Reserve last week took a major step against surging inflation by instituting a half-point interest rate hike -- its highest such hike in decades.

Fears of continued inflation and further rate hikes sparked a major stock market sell-off that began last week and continued into Monday.

Consumers surveyed by the New York Fed expressed unchanged expectations about home prices in the coming year, which they felt would rise by 6%, but they voiced significantly more optimism about food and energy prices.

Inflation expectations for gas prices fell sharply from 9.6% in March to 5.2% in April, while the expected change in the price of food fell by 0.2% to 9.4%.

Latest Headlines

Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden: 20 providers agree to free Internet for low-income households
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday announced an agreement with 20 of the country's leading Internet providers to lower costs and increase broadband speeds for millions of Americans through the bipartisan infrastructure law.
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Small group of U.S. collectors, creators to display NFTs on Instagram
May 9 (UPI) -- A small group of U.S. collectors and creators will display their non-fungible tokens this week on Instagram, the social networking service's chief confirmed in a video on Monday.
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow slides to lowest point in more than a year amid global downturn
May 9 (UPI) -- Wall Street's sell-off spilled over into a second week on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled lower amid fresh worries over inflation and tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy. 
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trial begins for man who drove through Times Square crowds killing woman
May 9 (UPI) -- The trial for the man who drove through crowds of tourists in Times Square killing one woman and injuring 22 other people has started in a state court in New York City nearly five years after his arrest.
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watch live: Biden signs Ukrainian aid package
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign new aid for Ukraine on Monday after it was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate and House last month.
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
London's mayor visits U.S. in bid to drum up tourism dollars post-COVID-19
May 9 (UPI) -- The mayor of London launched a multimillion-dollar ad campaign in New York City's Times Square on Monday -- the first stop of a five-day U.S. trip that's designed to encourage Americans to visit the British capital.
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rising oil costs, demand push gas prices in U.S. back up near peak level in March
May 9 (UPI) -- The national average for gas in the United States has risen to just a penny shy of the high mark set in March, mainly due to the rising cost of crude oil and rising demand ahead of the busy summer driving season.
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta opens first brick-and-mortar store
May 9 (UPI) -- Meta opens its first brick-and-mortar retail space on its campus in Burlingame, Calif., today.
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House calls for peaceful protests as Senate plans abortion vote this week
May 9 (UPI) -- As demonstrators gather near the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., ahead of a scheduled vote in Congress on abortion rights this week, the White House is calling on activists to refrain from violence.
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World diplomats, politicians condemn Taliban burqa mandate
May 9 (UPI) -- Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has joined world diplomats in condemning a new mandate from the Taliban requiring Afghan women to cover their faces in public.
