CDC designates British Virgin Islands as "high" COVID-19 risk

May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday designated the British Virgin Islands as a "high" COVID-19 risk for travelers. The Caribbean islands were placed in the CDC's "Level 3: COVID-19 High" risk category, which indicates a destination has reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Advertisement

Level 3 is now the highest risk category based on infection rates in the CDC's tiered system after the agency removed all destinations from its highest Level 4 category, reserving the designation for "special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts, emergence of a new variant of concern or healthcare infrastructure collapse."

No destinations are currently listed in the Level 4 category.

The British Virgin Islands had previously been designated as "Level 2: Moderate" which includes destinations that have reported 50-100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Seven destinations were added to Level 2 on Monday with Fiji, Jordan, Mongolia and Paraguay, downgraded from Level 3 while the situation worsened in the Bahamas, Namibia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which had been at Level 1.

"Level 1: Low" indicates a destination has reported 49 or fewer new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Bolivia was lowered to the designation from Level 2 on Monday, while Kosovo fell all the way from Level 3.