President Joe Biden speaks at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 5. He will sign an aid package for Ukraine on Monday afternoon. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign new aid for Ukraine on Monday after it was passed overwhelmingly by the Senate and House last month. The Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act package will offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government weapons, military equipment, medicines and food for its war against Russian for payment to be made later. Advertisement

Biden is expecting to sign the legislation at 2:45 p.m., EDT.

The United States used the military lend-lease program during World War II, which allowed the country to provide weapons to its allies quickly.

The signing comes as Russia positions itself for a major offensive to take the Donbas region after failing to capture the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv at the start of the war. Russia has moved more than 50,000 troops in or near separatist-occupied regions of eastern Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with attacks from the north, east and south of the country. Russia had announced that it captured the key southern port city of Mariupol but has struggled to remove the last Ukrainian resistance fights from a massive steel plant there.

A renewed effort was made to evacuate the remaining civilians from the steel plant with the help of the Red Cross and the United Nations before Russian moved in again.